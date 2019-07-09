The Wisconsin Dells Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on closing a section of Elm Street to construct an outdoor plaza, allowing citizens to speak their mind.
The proposition is to construct a new plaza at the corner of Broadway and Elm Street, closing a 120-foot section of Elm. The hearing will take place July 11 at 5:00 p.m.
According to city zoning administrator Chris Tollaksen, all citizens will have the opportunity to speak.
“All interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard at the Public Hearing,” Tollaksen said in a press release. “With reasonable notice the City will provide appropriate auxiliary aids and services when necessary to afford individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to participate in the Public Hearing.”
