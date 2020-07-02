Dells Police Department arrests tourist on OWI after striking squad car

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department arrested a tourist on an OWI charge after he struck a squad car June 29, however no injuries were reported.

According to Lt. Perry Mayer of the Dells PD, units responded to reports of a disturbance at Mama’s Garage on Eddy Street, where Chicago native Jesse Roa, 32, allegedly left the scene in his vehicle along with an unnamed female passenger. Upon leaving the scene, Roa hit a squad car, damaging the vehicle but causing no injury, according to Mayer.

Officers followed Roa and his passenger down Broadway and onto Oak Street, where the car came to a stop in the Bank of Wisconsin Dells parking lot on Superior. According to Mayer, the responding officers saw cause to bring Roa into custody.

“There was an OWI arrest out of the vehicle,” Mayer said. “So it really didn’t result in too much… there was a female subject who was taken into custody and she was released without charges at this time. A male subject who was taken into custody and he was charged with an OWI offense.”

According to the Wisconsin Circuit Court database, this is Roa’s first criminal offense in Wisconsin. However, the court has issued him a notice of intent to revoke his license due to the charges. He was brought to the Columbia County Jail after his arrest, and an officer at the jail said he posted a $1,700 bond.

