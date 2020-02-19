Dells public works committee approves new recycling contract

The Wisconsin Dells Public Works Committee approved a new five-year contract with Pelliterri Recycling at its Feb. 17 meeting, despite marked cost increases from the previous contract.

According to public works director David Holzem, the cost increases stem from the back-end profits derived from recycling are on a sharp decline. Holzem said that Pelliterri provided a favorable contract to the city that will allow them to continue to work together.

“In short, I think they’re treating us very fairly,” Holzem said. “They want to stay here, they want to keep doing our work. The reality is they can’t keep doing it with the cost of recycling now.”

According to an information sheet from Pelliterri, the total cost increases amount to $43,494, $24,000 of which is due to the higher costs of disposal. Holzem said that the rest of the increases are spread across other changes such as more bins due to higher population. Pelliterri will now charge $3 per bin, which comes out to $18,054 annually.

Tim Bolhuis, an account executive for Pelleterri, was present to answer any questions about the new contract. According to Bolhuis, the company enjoys working with the Dells and provided favorable rates to continue doing so.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}