Dells reports one additional case of COVID-19 at Spring Hill Elementary School

The Wisconsin Dells School District has reported another individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at Spring Hill Elementary School.

The Columbia County Health Department notified the school district an individual has tested positive for the virus in a letter addressed to parents and caregivers Sept. 25 posted to the school district’s website. The last day the person was in school was Sept. 18, according to the letter.

The announcement brings the total cases at Spring Hill Elementary School to six in the last two weeks. The first cases of the virus at the Wisconsin Dells elementary school were announced Sept. 14 with two individuals who had reportedly tested positive for the virus. The district announced three other individuals tested positive for the virus in letters sent to parents Sept. 21 and Sept. 23. The letters were also posted to the district's website.

The letter did not state if it was a student or staff member who tested positive for the virus. Spring Hill Elementary School hosts grades pre-K-5.