Dells River District logo trademark not renewed

A trademarked logo for the downtown Wisconsin Dells area is being left behind.

The Dells River District logo, which had its trademark renewed for a ten-year period in 2012 according to city attorney Joe Hasler, will expire July 8. The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District board decided not to renew the trademark at its Jan. 5 meeting.

For around five years now, the district has used the Dells River Arts District trademarked logo instead and Hasler said the use of the Dells River District logo has been too minimal to warrant extending the trademark.

"The Dells River Arts District has been used and is probably in a position where an effort could be made to obtain USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) registration successfully," Hasler said.

Business Improvement District chairperson Tara Anchor said that the only current measure approved is to let the dormant logo's trademark expire.