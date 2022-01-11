Dells River District logo trademark not renewed

A trademarked logo for the downtown Wisconsin Dells area is being left behind.
The Dells River District logo, which had its trademark renewed for a ten-year period in 2012 according to city attorney Joe Hasler, will expire July 8. The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District board decided not to renew the trademark at its Jan. 5 meeting.
For around five years now, the district has used the Dells River Arts District trademarked logo instead and Hasler said the use of the Dells River District logo has been too minimal to warrant extending the trademark.
"The Dells River Arts District has been used and is probably in a position where an effort could be made to obtain USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) registration successfully," Hasler said.
Business Improvement District chairperson Tara Anchor said that the only current measure approved is to let the dormant logo's trademark expire.
"The process of registering and maintaining trademarks is time-consuming and expensive," said Hasler. "Part of the calculation with the Dells River District is that in order to renew it, you would need to show that it had been actively used in the last number of years. That would be difficult, because it apparently hasn't been."
Dells River District signs are still up in some areas in the Dells. Anchor said the plan is to remove those signs.
Anchor said Dells River Arts District logo is currently used on letterhead, signage, and on the website. However, the Dells River Arts District logo is not included on merchandise sold in the downtown Dells area. The old logo never was only trademarked for marketing and never for merchandise. A trademark proposal for merchandise with the Dells River Arts District was turned down because no merchandise was being utilized.
The Business Improvement District is currently undecided on if the current Dells River Arts District will remain as is.
"We're trying to see what we're going to do," said Anchor regarding the Dells River Arts District logo. "We are going to wait and make a decision as we move forward here in the year."