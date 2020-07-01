Dells Riverwalk showcases recovered anchor to honor city history

The Wisconsin Dells Riverwalk welcomed a piece of Wisconsin Dells history June 29, officially dedicating a salvaged anchor from a 19th-century steamboat as a monument to the history of the Dells.
The anchor itself was once attached to the Alexander Mitchell, a steamboat constructed in 1878 by the Kilbourn Boat Company. In the 1880s, the boat conducted tours up and down the Wisconsin River, captained by Dave Van Wie, whose great-grandson Gregory is the namesake for a charitable foundation that has donated millions of dollars to causes across the Dells.
The boat didn’t have too long a service life, as it was well past its prime by the beginning of the 20th century, so it was purposefully sunk in what is now the Lower Dells. It was lost to history until 2012, when a local fisherman and his son caught a piece of their equipment on the anchor when the surrounding water was particularly low.
According to Tara Anchor, chairperson of the Business Improvement District committee, the pair managed to pull the anchor from the riverbed and donate it to the Dells Country Historical Society, kicking off the restoration process. However, the restoration would have been impossible without a $26,500 donation from the Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation.
Dells Country Historical Society Treasurer Gail Jermier said the familial connection made the donation and restoration all the more meaningful, bringing a piece of Dells history back into public view.
“The Van Wie family connection to this project is wonderful. The steamboat their great grandfather once piloted, that would dock near where the new Riverwalk panel now sits, is forever memorialized through this historic relic for all to see,” Jermier said.
Working in conjunction with BID, the historical society brought in three local firms to sandblast the anchor and design its new home on the Riverwalk. The anchor sits at the entrance to the Riverwalk, flanked by a welcome message for Riverwalk visitors. Anchor said the new display is an excellent introduction to the city’s history.
“We are very pleased to add this wonderful new exhibit to the Riverwalk experience,” Anchor said. “It serves as a great eye-catching display to lead visitors to further explore the collection of vignettes that tell the story of our rich history.”
