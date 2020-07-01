Dells Riverwalk showcases recovered anchor to honor city history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells Riverwalk welcomed a piece of Wisconsin Dells history June 29, officially dedicating a salvaged anchor from a 19th-century steamboat as a monument to the history of the Dells.

The anchor itself was once attached to the Alexander Mitchell, a steamboat constructed in 1878 by the Kilbourn Boat Company. In the 1880s, the boat conducted tours up and down the Wisconsin River, captained by Dave Van Wie, whose great-grandson Gregory is the namesake for a charitable foundation that has donated millions of dollars to causes across the Dells.

The boat didn’t have too long a service life, as it was well past its prime by the beginning of the 20th century, so it was purposefully sunk in what is now the Lower Dells. It was lost to history until 2012, when a local fisherman and his son caught a piece of their equipment on the anchor when the surrounding water was particularly low.

According to Tara Anchor, chairperson of the Business Improvement District committee, the pair managed to pull the anchor from the riverbed and donate it to the Dells Country Historical Society, kicking off the restoration process. However, the restoration would have been impossible without a $26,500 donation from the Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation.