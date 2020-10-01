Dells' Riverwood assisted living, memory care facility scheduled to open in November

Riverwood Senior Living’s assisted living and memory care facility in Wisconsin Dells is scheduled to open later this fall.
The Pines Assisted Living Facility and The Porches Memory Care at Riverwood Eagle’s Nest are scheduled to open for residency in November, said former governor Tommy Thompson, the project’s developer, and current University of Wisconsin System interim president.
The facility will host 54 units, including 30 assisted living and 22 memory care units for those with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The project is the first phase of a much larger project to bring additional housing to the area on the 36 acres of property. Developer and former State Majority Leader Mary Panzer said the project is also looking at bringing 38 independent living units and duplexes in the future.
Thompson, a 78-year-old Elroy native, said the facility helps fills a much needed necessity, senior housing, in the Dells area. The facility also provides more of a living experience for senior citizens, he said.
Panzer said what separates Riverwood from other assisted living and memory care facilities, is the space with 10-foot ceilings, in-floor heating and space to make the units as residential as possible. It’s also meant to be a multi-generational place for senior citizens and their families to enjoy with several amenities from walking trails, an outdoor concert venue and fire pits for families to have cookouts together. She said the facility also hopes to have a community garden by next spring for residents.
Other services include quality personal care, housekeeping, 24/7 emergency response systems and a spa, according to a brochure from the facility.
Safety, care, experiences, and quality of life are the main focus of the facility, Panzer said.
“Kids, grandkids, we want them to have smiles on their faces when they come to visit grandma and grandpa and we want to have activities for them to do together,” she said. “We hope that it brings a smile to the faces of families.”
In the Pines Assisted Living Apartments, there are 14 one-bedroom apartments with a private bath at 608 square feet, nine one-bedroom units with a private bath with a den and patio at 825 square feet, three studio apartments with a private bath at 513 square feet, 3 two-bedroom and two bath units at 915 square feet and one 1 bedroom with a private bath corner unit at 715 square feet.
The memory care units feature 18 studio suites at 300 to 328 square feet, two deluxe studio suites at 355 square feet and two deluxe studio corner suites at 455 square feet.
All assisted living facilities will have a full kitchen and dishwasher, with the exception of the three studio apartments which have a micro kitchen, Panzer said.
Technology is also a component to keep residents safe, including lighted handles to help residents with mobility, Panzer said. Telehealth services will also be available for all residents, she said. In the memory care units, the porch walls are painted different colors, along with a memory care patio and secure walkways.
Administrator Laurie Kreul said a café will also be on the campus to prepare meals for residents.
Thompson said another amenity is location. The facility overlooks the Wisconsin River and includes walking paths surrounding the nature of the area with several wildlife species, including eagles.
“These facilities are going to be the crème de la crème of senior living,” Thompson said.
Four units in assisted living and memory care are scheduled to open Oct. 1 or Oct. 2 to show the public what the facility looks like, Panzer said. Virtual tours are also offered.
The project was announced in 2015. In 2017, the project hit a snag regarding a request from local emergency responders for development of an alternative emergency access point with the location south of Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks along Bowman Road.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Chris Tollaksen said the city and developer explored several options for a secondary access, one of which involved constructing a bridge over the railway. Both the city and the developer came to the conclusion building a secondary emergency access was cost prohibitive after looking at all the options, he said. The site plan was approved by the council June 19, 2017.
“It was a very extensive process to construct a bridge over the railroad track just for a secondary access,” he said.
The issue wasn’t a factor of not meeting building codes or any violations, but addressing a potential challenge and looking into the possibility of resolving it by adding another access point for emergency vehicles, Tollaksen said.
Tollaksen said plans for the facility were submitted, reviewed and signed off by the proper officials, assuring design of the building meets all fire codes for exiting, fire suppression and fire safety.
Those interested in learning more about the facility or picking up an application for residency can call Riverwood Eagle’s Nest at 608-684-0123 or visit its website riverwoodseniorliving.com.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
