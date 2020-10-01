Dells' Riverwood assisted living, memory care facility scheduled to open in November

Other services include quality personal care, housekeeping, 24/7 emergency response systems and a spa, according to a brochure from the facility.

Safety, care, experiences, and quality of life are the main focus of the facility, Panzer said.

“Kids, grandkids, we want them to have smiles on their faces when they come to visit grandma and grandpa and we want to have activities for them to do together,” she said. “We hope that it brings a smile to the faces of families.”

In the Pines Assisted Living Apartments, there are 14 one-bedroom apartments with a private bath at 608 square feet, nine one-bedroom units with a private bath with a den and patio at 825 square feet, three studio apartments with a private bath at 513 square feet, 3 two-bedroom and two bath units at 915 square feet and one 1 bedroom with a private bath corner unit at 715 square feet.

The memory care units feature 18 studio suites at 300 to 328 square feet, two deluxe studio suites at 355 square feet and two deluxe studio corner suites at 455 square feet.

All assisted living facilities will have a full kitchen and dishwasher, with the exception of the three studio apartments which have a micro kitchen, Panzer said.