Dells’ Riverwood Senior Living assisted and memory care units plan Dec. 7 opening

Riverwood Senior Living’s assisted and memory care units in Wisconsin Dells is scheduled to officially open and administer residents Dec. 7.
A grand opening of The Pines at Eagle’s Nest Assisted Living Apartments and The Porches Eagle’s Nest Memory Care Suites is scheduled for Dec. 5 at the facility’s location at 115 Bowman Road. Only scheduled tours with the owners and staff will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live radio broadcasts will air on 99.7 MAX FM from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and WBDL 102.9, WNNO 106.9, WDLS AM 900, WBKY 95.9 and WNFM 104.9. Tours are being offered leading up to the grand opening.
Administrator Laurie Kreul encouraged those interested in taking an in-person tour to set up an appointment before opening day to limit the spread of COVID-19 by calling 608-684-0123, ext. 000. Visitors will be screened at the door and are asked to not touch anything when going through the apartments. Masks are required. Social distancing will be upheld as much as possible and multiple staff members will provide tours to break up groups.
The facility contains 52 units with 30 assisted living and 22 memory care units for individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. All units are licensed under community based residential facilities guidelines, said Mary Panzer, one of the project’s owners.
“I think people will enjoy it,” Panzer said when asked how it felt to complete the construction of the facility. “I think it’s what senior care should be… I think it is going to be a real positive for the community.”
Panzer said construction started on the facility with a ground breaking ceremony in November 2019. Besides Panzer, five other families’ are involved in the project, including current University of Wisconsin System Interim President and former Gov. Tommy Thompson, an Elroy native. Plans are also in the works to construct a senior independent living facility on the 36 acres of property.
Another owner Steve Cohan, a Madison resident, said the process began about five years ago, when he, Thompson and Panzer began sharing ideas for what to include in the facility based on their own experiences with loved ones going into care—making a list of not only what to include but also how to eliminate challenges.
Cohan said he wasn’t aware of other nursing home and care facilities around the nation offering the same technology and amenities as Riverwood Senior Living at Eagle’s Nest.
“A lot of people, they envision senior housing more medical, you know more like a hospital suite,” he said. “It’s much more residential focused than medical focused.”
Support Local Journalism
Thompson spoke highly of the amenities from the technology to keep residents safe and give them the care they need and the nature surrounding the facility. Thompson said he will be at the Dec. 5 grand opening and encouraged people to come see the facility.
“There’s no place like it, there’s no place like Riverwood in the state of Wisconsin,” Thompson said. “It’s built with the consumer in mind.”
The Pines Assisted Living Apartments will contain 14 one-bedroom units with a private bath at 608 square feet, nine one-bedroom units with a private bath, den and patio at 825 square feet, three studio apartments with a private bath at 513 square feet, 3 two-bedroom and two bath units at 915 square feet and one 1 bedroom unit with a private bath corner at 715 square feet. The memory care unit features 18 studio suites at 300 to 328 square feet, two deluxe studio suites at 355 square feet and two deluxe studio corner suites at 455 square feet.
All assisted living facilities have a full kitchen and dishwasher, with the exception of three studio apartments with a micro kitchen. Dining is available indoors through the dining halls or outdoors in both facilities, weather permitting, to give residents a choice of how they want to dine. The facility is also planning on setting up a community garden next spring, Panzer said.
In addition, the facility is looking at intergenerational programs to involve resident’s children and grandchildren, she said.
Kreul said amenities include housekeeping, laundry service assistance and activities based on the resident’s interest. A beauty salon, a spa and a community café is on location.
Each apartment has 10-foot high ceilings, in-floor heat and natural light, meant to make the facility more like a home, Panzer said. Lighted railways are available in the hallways to limit falls, telehealth is available for all residents and each room has its own air source. The outside walls of the memory care units are painted different colors to create a sense of identity.
Another unique aspect about the facility is it showcases the area’s natural geography. The complex overlooks the Wisconsin River and three eagles nests surround the building. Other various creatures from deer to squirrels can be seen roaming around outside the facility. Walking trails are also present for residents to stroll outside and enjoy nature, including a small fenced in walking path and patio in the back of the memory care unit.
Two videos of the assisted and memory care units are on our website wisconsindellsevents.com. Those looking for more information on Riverwood Eagle’s Nest can call 608-684-0123 or visit its website riverwoodseniorliving.com. Virtual tours are also available on its website at riverwoodseniorliving.com/assisted-living-spaces.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.