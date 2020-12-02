Dells’ Riverwood Senior Living assisted and memory care units plan Dec. 7 opening

“I think people will enjoy it,” Panzer said when asked how it felt to complete the construction of the facility. “I think it’s what senior care should be… I think it is going to be a real positive for the community.”

Panzer said construction started on the facility with a ground breaking ceremony in November 2019. Besides Panzer, five other families’ are involved in the project, including current University of Wisconsin System Interim President and former Gov. Tommy Thompson, an Elroy native. Plans are also in the works to construct a senior independent living facility on the 36 acres of property.

Another owner Steve Cohan, a Madison resident, said the process began about five years ago, when he, Thompson and Panzer began sharing ideas for what to include in the facility based on their own experiences with loved ones going into care—making a list of not only what to include but also how to eliminate challenges.

Cohan said he wasn’t aware of other nursing home and care facilities around the nation offering the same technology and amenities as Riverwood Senior Living at Eagle’s Nest.

“A lot of people, they envision senior housing more medical, you know more like a hospital suite,” he said. “It’s much more residential focused than medical focused.”

