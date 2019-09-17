The Wisconsin Dells school board met September 16 to hear a presentation on the newest bid package for the new high school building, the largest bid package thus far.
CG Schmidt construction manager Justin Johnson presented the new information to the school board, by far the largest and most all-encompassing bid package. According to Johnson, this $16 million bid package was the first to not come in substantially lower than the original design budget stipulated.
“We’ve seen some pretty good savings on the ones prior to this,” Johnson said. “This one, we’re starting to come in a little closer to what we’re carrying for the original design budget.”
The main components of the newest bid package were the electrical systems and the HVAC ductwork. The bid for the electrical came in at $4,989,328, while the HVAC racked up $5,012,472. Those items alone rang up higher totals than entire previous bid packages.
You have free articles remaining.
Beyond those items, the steel studs — $1,603,762 — and plumbing — $1,808,658 — marked substantial totals. This bid package came in $34,677 under budget, less than previous packages. That total would have been higher, however the budget for roof blocking came $134,509 higher than budgeted.
The board unanimously accepted the newest bid package, and construction on the new high school is still expected to be fully completed for the first day of school in 2020.
This was the only matter the school board addressed at this special meeting. A regular meeting will take place September 23 in the high school library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)