The Wisconsin Dells school board discussed the plans for the gymnasium design at the new high school building at its Sept. 23 meeting, approving the newly updated plans for the school.
Steven Kieckhafer from Plunkett Raysich Architects was on hand to answer questions about the design for the new gym. Past presentations of the building plans featured 3-D renderings, but the images at this meeting were simply scans from that program. As such, Kieckhafer’s presentation was relatively brief and only covered the design of the gym.
While the design was ultimately approved, it was not passed without discussion. Board vice president Kathy Anderson objected to the dominant presence of Columbia blue, the school’s main color. To her, the color was too prevalent in the design.
“To me, there’s too much Columbia blue,” Anderson said. “Nothing stands out because there’s just too much blue.”
However, district administrator Terry Slack clarified that the roof and rafters would not have that same dominant pale blue color, but would be painted a flat white to help illuminate the gym area.
Kieckhafer pointed out other design notes that wouldn’t necessarily be visible in the scanned images on display, such as the fact that the wood grain on the court floor will be in line with the basketball court. Ultimately, Kieckhafer and Slack’s descriptions won over Anderson, and she voted for the design alongside the rest of the school board.
The high school building itself is progressing steadily, still on schedule to open for the first day of school in September 2020. According to Slack, construction crews should be getting ready to pour the first section of the second floor as of September 25.
“Worst-case scenario, by Thursday (Sept. 26), we could have the first pour of concrete on floor number two,” Slack said. “So literally next week, with a stepladder, you can stand on the second story.”
Slack said approximately 85 workers are on hand daily for the construction effort, and that the project is in a good position.
“If you haven’t been there in 48 hours, there’s something different,” Slack said. “That’s the fun and exciting part at this point.”
In other business, the school board:
Authorized an update to the professional staff handbook that clarified and streamlined district health plans.
Discussed the district’s social media presence, including an increased push on the more “kid-friendly” Instagram platform.
Approved the 2019-20 field trip requests.
Accepted resignations from Stephanie Joseph and Shannon Kontaxis.
