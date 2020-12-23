Dells school board approves facilities assessment; honors Greg Van Wie with naming rights

The Wisconsin Dells School Board looked back on 2020 and continued discussions on 2021 projects at its last meeting of the year on Dec. 21.

Meeting at Dells High School, the board approved the hiring of two employees, Chelsea Kiesling, a special education teaching assistant, and Teah Torres, an elementary school counselor. Both will work at Spring Hill Elementary.

In other action, the board voted unanimously to eliminate the high school driver’s education program, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The board also approved naming rights for the high school multi-purpose room, choosing to honor the late Greg Van Wie.

“As you likely recall, the Greg Van Wie Foundation has graciously donated $31,500 towards new practice and completion mats and given the foundation’s ongoing support of WDHS students, it is certainly fitting to consider the lifetime naming rights of this room,” said Superintendent Terry Slack.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the board approved to hire Architectural Design Consultants, based out of Lake Delton, to assess the district’s facilities. Cost for the assessment will be $19,800.