Dells school board approves facilities assessment; honors Greg Van Wie with naming rights

The Wisconsin Dells School Board looked back on 2020 and continued discussions on 2021 projects at its last meeting of the year on Dec. 21.
Meeting at Dells High School, the board approved the hiring of two employees, Chelsea Kiesling, a special education teaching assistant, and Teah Torres, an elementary school counselor. Both will work at Spring Hill Elementary.
In other action, the board voted unanimously to eliminate the high school driver’s education program, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The board also approved naming rights for the high school multi-purpose room, choosing to honor the late Greg Van Wie.
“As you likely recall, the Greg Van Wie Foundation has graciously donated $31,500 towards new practice and completion mats and given the foundation’s ongoing support of WDHS students, it is certainly fitting to consider the lifetime naming rights of this room,” said Superintendent Terry Slack.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board approved to hire Architectural Design Consultants, based out of Lake Delton, to assess the district’s facilities. Cost for the assessment will be $19,800.
“Five years ago when the district was striving towards formulating the 2018 school referendum, it had gone through this exercise,” Slack said. “It’s now five years later and a refresh/update of this document would be beneficial to identify items that need to be addressed both in the short and long term.”
The district continued discussions about a possible 2021 operating referendum. Business Manager Deb Michel presented a five-year district financial forecast. Slack said Michel’s information will help the board determine an overall referendum amount.
Slack also provided an update on the district’s social media platforms. According to Slack, the district added followers to most of its social media outlets. He said the district has relied on social media to provide timely updates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.