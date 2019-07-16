The Wisconsin Dells school board accepted a new bid package for further construction work on the high school, continuing to pave the way for the school to open next year.
Justin Johnson, project manager at CG Schmidt was on hand to explain the ins and outs of the new bid package, which addresses masonry and steel on the building site. Corner Stone and Capital Steel are the two new firms brought on to work on these portions of the project.
According to district administrator Terry Slack, the two newest items came in well under budget, and the project is still on schedule.
“The two items in this bid package came in $862,227 under budget…” Slack said in his written report. “[Johnson] indicated they are still on their production schedule as of Monday, July 8, 2019.
In other business, the board accepted the resignation of Andrea Schmitz from Spring Hill Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)