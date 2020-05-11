Dells School Board authorizes DPI waiver of instructional hours for 2019-20 school year

The Wisconsin Dells School Board approved a Department of Public Instruction waiver of a portion of educational hours for the 2019-20 school year, in light of the effects of COVID-19.
According to District Administrator Terry Slack, the district made as smooth a transition as possible to online learning, but that the sudden transition made equaling the number of hours of in-person education more or less impossible. Slack said that due to the virus, no new material will be assigned to students after May 27.
“The district’s last day will remain scheduled as Friday, June 5,” Slack said. “The last week will be used to conduct virtual end-of-year activities, the check-in of technology devices and the pickup of any personal belongings.”
Slack said that instructors had tightened their curriculum in order to accommodate students, but that has significantly reduced the amount of instruction they can provide. He cited the fact that much of Dane County has authorized a similar waiver recently in order to help students meet necessary requirements for graduation and continuing education.
The board held an official public hearing on the waiver, but no members of the public attended to speak, leaving the vote up to the members themselves. The board voted unanimously to approve the waiver.
In other business, the board voted to accept the lowest bids for new computers, both laptops for high school students and Chromebooks for elementary schools. This is the continuation of a multi-year “1:1 laptop initiative,” Slack said. He said that students receive new Chromebooks at the beginning of kindergarten and fifth grade, then a laptop to start high school.
The board accepted a bid from tech firm PDS for $110,299 for the high school laptops, and $80,375 for the Chromebooks.
Additionally, the school board:
-Voted to eliminate a part-time counselor position after the previous employee resigned, due to difficulties posed by COVID-19.
-Authorized an exchange student for the 2020-21 school year.
-Accepted resignations from teachers Katie Krupke and Ashleigh Ziehmke
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.