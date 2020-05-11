Dells School Board authorizes DPI waiver of instructional hours for 2019-20 school year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Dells School Board approved a Department of Public Instruction waiver of a portion of educational hours for the 2019-20 school year, in light of the effects of COVID-19.

According to District Administrator Terry Slack, the district made as smooth a transition as possible to online learning, but that the sudden transition made equaling the number of hours of in-person education more or less impossible. Slack said that due to the virus, no new material will be assigned to students after May 27.

“The district’s last day will remain scheduled as Friday, June 5,” Slack said. “The last week will be used to conduct virtual end-of-year activities, the check-in of technology devices and the pickup of any personal belongings.”

Slack said that instructors had tightened their curriculum in order to accommodate students, but that has significantly reduced the amount of instruction they can provide. He cited the fact that much of Dane County has authorized a similar waiver recently in order to help students meet necessary requirements for graduation and continuing education.

The board held an official public hearing on the waiver, but no members of the public attended to speak, leaving the vote up to the members themselves. The board voted unanimously to approve the waiver.