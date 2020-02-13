Dells school board discusses new math and literacy goals

The Wisconsin Dells school board heard presentations on developing math and literacy instruction, establishing new goals for the district’s students and staff.

District literary coach Sara Ketterer was present to discuss the curriculum’s evolution, alongside curriculum director Brian Grove. According to Grove, the Dells school district is currently three percent lower than the state average of 42 percent in English language arts proficiency. Grove said that the district is looking to surpass the state average soon.

“Our goal is to reach or exceed the state average by the conclusion of the 2019-20 school year as measured by state assessments in grades 3-8 and grade 11,” Grove said.

Grove and Ketterer broke down the established goals for each school in the district, ranging from increasing ELA proficiency on the Wisconsin Forward Exam by three percent at Lake Delton Elementary to increase the high school class of 2021’s ACT reading proficiency by three percent.

Ketterer said that the plan she and Grove designed involves more guided reading of preselected books, which will help students pick up critical reading skills. Additionally, Ketterer encourages additional reading aloud, which she said will encourage students to learn more vocabulary that would normally be above their grade level.