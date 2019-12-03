The school board discussed updates on the academic year thus far at its brief Nov. 25 meeting, including continued discussion on the statewide report cards.
In his bimonthly report to the board, district administrator Terry Slack highlighted the growth by Spring Hill elementary on the annual report cards. According to his report, the school has seen a sharp increase in its scoring between 2017 and now.
“It’s always difficult to encapsulate the complexities of the 10 pages of data that stand behind the one-page summary we shared with you,” Slack said in his report. “I also wish to highlight the growth of Spring Hill Elementary, as their score has grown by roughly 20 points over the last two years.”
Slack further said that this growth is especially impressive in light of the school district’s overall poverty. According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, 59 percent of students in the district partake in free or reduced lunch programs, which is the fifth-highest among area districts.
In other business, activities director Aaron Mack provided a summary on the high school’s participation in fall sports. 169 students went out for sports this year, with 49 representing the football team.
“I would say a pretty typical fall for us, up in some areas, down in some,” Mack said. “Our achievements have been pretty consistent with where they’ve been the last few years.”
Mack also took time to highlight the girls’ golf team, which captured its first-ever conference championship in 2019. Although they couldn’t get across the line and qualify for the state tournament, they will go down as the most successful golf team in Dells history.
Beyond the updates, the board authorized the revocation of open enrollment status for an unnamed student for habitual truancy.
