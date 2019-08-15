The Wisconsin Dells school board heard an update on the progression of the new high school project, to go along with a discussion of future sponsorship opportunities for the building.
Justin Johnson, project manager for CG Schmidt, was on hand to deliver the update. According to Schmidt, the exterior foundation and footing of the building is nearly complete, putting the project squarely on schedule to open for the 2020-21 school year.
“We may not pour the concrete this week, but we’ll have that gym box finished, then everything shifts to the front of the building,” Schmidt said.
He said the crew is also working on foundations for the interior of the building, specifically the classroom areas. He also predicted the front foundation wall would be finished as of Aug. 23.
The board also voted to accept the fourth bid package on the school building, this one involving roofing and elevators. Long Life Roofing, a local Wisconsin Dells company, will handle the roof, while OTIS Elevators, a nationwide company headquartered in Farmington, CT, will provide the elevator. This fourth bid package totaled $1,755,570, more than 500,000 under budget.
Schmidt said this bid package got the project to roughly one-third of the necessary buyouts. The next package alone will pick up a significant amount of the remaining total.
“The next package that comes in is going to be about $15 million,” Schmidt said. “Right now we’re about one-third of the way… we’ll get the next third just in the next package.”
In other business, the school board discussed potential sponsorships from community members for the new high school. They provided a packet to be sent out to the community, including a letter from district administrator Terry Slack.
In the letter, Slack said that he was proud of the community that fostered the potential for a new high school building, saying it helps the potential academic advancement of current and future students.
“We take such pride in providing a rigorous, challenging academic curriculum and extra-curricular activities that better prepare our students for success after school,” Slack said in the letter. “Through your support, we can look forward to having the facilities and environment to support and advance these programs.”
The sponsorship plan offers four different contribution levels: Classroom Chief, Large Room and Athletic Field Hero, Arboreal Advocate and the Wall of Fame. Each offers different representation and commemoration across the high school campus.
Beyond sponsorship, the board also:
Passed new manuals on board governance and staff accountability.
Recapped a leadership workshop and a leadership data retreat.
Accepted the resignations of Shireen Bader and Bryan Schwarz.
