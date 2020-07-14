Dells School Board looks to pave the way for in-person school in the fall

Additionally, 14% of parents said they do not feel comfortable sending their children to school regardless of any safety precautions. District administrator Terry Slack acknowledged that some students and their families may not feel comfortable returning to school, and so the district may need to build on its digital education infrastructure.

“In February of 2020, the district joined the Rural Virtual Academy Consortium, and as a result, the district can now begin to offer virtual learning services that the district could not deliver in the past,” Slack said.

Slack pointed out that due to classroom size, social distancing would be difficult, if not impossible in some rooms, but the use of both hand sanitizer and masks can be a buffer as well. Board member Jesse Weaver said the district would need to look into ordering masks for students and teachers to use daily.

While no plan is set in stone as yet, Slack said that the district may move to a four-day schedule, with Wednesdays set aside for deep-cleaning school buildings. He did not speak in either direction as to bring students back or promote online education, but he said that a chief concern is social and emotional health for students as well as physical health.

“There was concerns about socio-emotional learning, there’s a lot of research about kids being back with their peers in the social element of school,” Slack said. “But of the same token, there’s a higher value placed upon the schedule, given the unknown. If you go into lockdown for another month, it’s hard to replicate the same level of learning.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.