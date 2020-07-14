Dells School Board looks to pave the way for in-person school in the fall

Wisconsin Dells School Board members spoke in favor of returning to full in-person schooling in the fall at their July 14 meeting, as the district looks to build a concrete plan for returning from COVID-19 shutdowns.
Although the district does not plan on releasing a definitive plan until Aug. 5, much of the board seemed to be in agreement that the best course of action is to resume fully in-person education as soon as possible. According to board member Erik Backhaus, the data supports a full return to school.
“There hasn't been anything that shows it transmits very well with kids,” Backhaus said. “Say what you will, turn on the radio or the TV, everyone’s like ‘Oh my God, 50,000 more cases today.’ And I worry that people, either they don’t understand the data or they don’t care and just react to the headlines.”
According to Backhaus, there have been no COVID-19 fatalities in Wisconsin for people under the age of 20, and only six cases that required admission to an intensive care unit. This is in line with data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Of the 4,314 cases in Wisconsinites ages newborn to 19 years old, 91 have needed some form of hospitalization.
The district conducted a survey with parents on returning to school this fall, and some expressed reservations about elements surrounding full-time in-person education. Nearly half (47%) of surveyed parents said they would not feel comfortable sending their child on a fully-loaded school bus, even with personal protective equipment. Twenty percent said that no safety measures would be sufficient protection for even a half-capacity bus.
Additionally, 14% of parents said they do not feel comfortable sending their children to school regardless of any safety precautions. District administrator Terry Slack acknowledged that some students and their families may not feel comfortable returning to school, and so the district may need to build on its digital education infrastructure.
“In February of 2020, the district joined the Rural Virtual Academy Consortium, and as a result, the district can now begin to offer virtual learning services that the district could not deliver in the past,” Slack said.
Slack pointed out that due to classroom size, social distancing would be difficult, if not impossible in some rooms, but the use of both hand sanitizer and masks can be a buffer as well. Board member Jesse Weaver said the district would need to look into ordering masks for students and teachers to use daily.
While no plan is set in stone as yet, Slack said that the district may move to a four-day schedule, with Wednesdays set aside for deep-cleaning school buildings. He did not speak in either direction as to bring students back or promote online education, but he said that a chief concern is social and emotional health for students as well as physical health.
“There was concerns about socio-emotional learning, there’s a lot of research about kids being back with their peers in the social element of school,” Slack said. “But of the same token, there’s a higher value placed upon the schedule, given the unknown. If you go into lockdown for another month, it’s hard to replicate the same level of learning.”
