Dells School Board moves toward fluid model; principals to dictate reopening procedures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells School Board announced its plan to allow school principals to dictate procedures for returning to school in the fall at its Aug. 3 meeting, as a new community survey shows a split among parents.

This round of data collected 616 responses, and it shows that the majority of parents in the Dells support a return to in-person education this fall. Across elementary, middle and high school respondents, approximately 75% of all parents plan on sending their children to school in September. According to district administrator Terry Slack, the number of students looking to attend virtually may go up, but the situation is still fluid.

“I anticipate the percentage of students wishing to appear remotely to trend up, but to what degree is unknown at this time,” Slack said. “To illustrate how complex and polarizing the issue is, some families took the survey twice, with one parent indicating a return to school in person and another indicating a preference for remote learning.”