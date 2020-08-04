Dells School Board moves toward fluid model; principals to dictate reopening procedures

The Wisconsin Dells School Board announced its plan to allow school principals to dictate procedures for returning to school in the fall at its Aug. 3 meeting, as a new community survey shows a split among parents.
This round of data collected 616 responses, and it shows that the majority of parents in the Dells support a return to in-person education this fall. Across elementary, middle and high school respondents, approximately 75% of all parents plan on sending their children to school in September. According to district administrator Terry Slack, the number of students looking to attend virtually may go up, but the situation is still fluid.
“I anticipate the percentage of students wishing to appear remotely to trend up, but to what degree is unknown at this time,” Slack said. “To illustrate how complex and polarizing the issue is, some families took the survey twice, with one parent indicating a return to school in person and another indicating a preference for remote learning.”
As such, the board did not commit to a fully required in-person plan for the fall, but rather procedures will fall to individual building principals to provide different student populations with different needs. Slack’s proposal said these individual plans will cover the first two weeks of the 2020-21 school year, saying it gives the district the best chance to remain open as long as possible.
“This would allow them to go at, for the sake of conversation, a 50% capacity to begin to establish, teach and practice the necessary procedures and protocols of back to school routines,” Slack said.
Slack said that whatever schools settle on for the first two weeks will likely need to be revised going forward in order to keep classes going. He also said that an early release on Wednesdays is on the table in order to promote staff collaboration.
The board did not reach a unanimous verdict, but did pass the new procedures on a 6-1 vote. Bob McClyman was the only board member to vote against the proposal, saying that he supported a more split model that would reduce the number of students on campus at any given time.
“I preferred a hybrid system,” McClyman said. “Two days, three days the other kids. Half the school would come on Monday and Tuesday, second half would come Thursday and Friday and Wednesday you use for sanitizing.”
