Dells school board passes 2019 Department of Public Instruction audit

The Wisconsin Dells school board heard a presentation on the Department of Public Instruction’s 2019 fiscal year audit at its January 13 meeting, finding no irregularities in the district’s accounting.
The school board convened a special meeting in advance of its scheduled Jan. 20 meeting to see the presentation, in line with past procedures.
Brett Hofmeister, CPA from the Johnson Block and Co. accounting firm, was on hand to present the audit to the board. Hofmeister spent much of his presentation clarifying the language in his report, including how the district filled and used its general fund.
“53 or 54 percent of your expenditures are instruction,” Hofmeister said. “About 43 percent, when you look at the total, is in support. That’s pretty typical, that’s kind of the breakdown I usually see.”
The report Hofmeister submitted did have noteworthy differences from the previous audit, due to the money the district is spending on the new high school building. Despite that, he said that the report was well in line with previous years’ reports.
According to the presentation, the year-end general fund balance was similar to previous years, coming in at $7,370,829, approximately $600,000 higher than at the end of 2018. Hofmeister’s report showed the general fund balance over the last five years, which bottomed out in 2016 at $5,111,017.
Hofmeister said the general fund covers major expenses in the district, such as teacher salaries and transportation costs. His report said the district spent $20,225,129 out of its general fund in 2019.
In other business, the board announced the creation of a new full-time position for the Wisconsin Dells middle school. According to an email from district administrator Terry Slack, the job will be publicly posted and accepting applications shortly.
“The Board of Education acknowledged the position will be posted internally and externally” Slack said. “The posting will be completed in the next couple of days. At minimum, it will require a principal license as well as a minimum of three years of administrative experience.”