Dells school board passes 2019 Department of Public Instruction audit

The Wisconsin Dells school board heard a presentation on the Department of Public Instruction’s 2019 fiscal year audit at its January 13 meeting, finding no irregularities in the district’s accounting.

The school board convened a special meeting in advance of its scheduled Jan. 20 meeting to see the presentation, in line with past procedures.

Brett Hofmeister, CPA from the Johnson Block and Co. accounting firm, was on hand to present the audit to the board. Hofmeister spent much of his presentation clarifying the language in his report, including how the district filled and used its general fund.

“53 or 54 percent of your expenditures are instruction,” Hofmeister said. “About 43 percent, when you look at the total, is in support. That’s pretty typical, that’s kind of the breakdown I usually see.”

The report Hofmeister submitted did have noteworthy differences from the previous audit, due to the money the district is spending on the new high school building. Despite that, he said that the report was well in line with previous years’ reports.