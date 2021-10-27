Dells School District passes budget

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What COVID funds aren’t able to do is light he building, heat the building,” Slack said. “That’s where there is a bit of walking the tightrope on how the funds can be allocated.”

The district was able to use the funds for replacing things like replacing Chromebooks.

Finding staff

The district currently has an open position for a fourth grade teacher at Lake Delton Elementary. A long-term substitute is in place for the first semester, and the district is hoping to have a permanent teacher in place for the second semester.

The district is seeing the same drop is candidates as many employers around the country.

“Ten years ago, a fourth grade opening, you’d get 75 to 100 applicants,” Slack said. “Now, in spring, you get eight to 20 applicants. After July 4, there are just very few applicants, simply because they’ve secured positions and are locked in.”

New bus

The district approved the purchase of a new bus for $92,800. The district decided to get a bus that was in stock as opposed to a custom-ordered bus. The custom orders could take from six to nine months, making it possible one wouldn’t arrive until the end of the school year.

“It wouldn’t have done us a lot of good,” Slack said.