Dells School District passes budget

Wisconsin Dells School District passed its yearly budget at its Monday meeting.
The base revenue for the 2020-2021 school year is $18.05 million. The full level, when accounting for referendum approved funds, is $19.99 million. The mill rate is 7.76, down from a projected 7.84. In the fall of 2018, the mill rate was 8.28.
The budget outlook improved from the projected totals. August projections had enrollment at 1,700 students, while third Friday totals had 1,797. The three year average was 1,771, from a projected 1,741.
“As a result, there are some places where we picked up some aid, some places we actually lost some money,” District Administrator Terry Slack said. “All in all, it came out pretty good.”
The increase in students was a fortunate turn after a UW study in the spring projected flat or declining enrollment in the district due to less residents living in rural areas.
Slack said the growth in the district was coming from the village of Lake Delton and city of Wisconsin Dells. He attributed it to one main factor.
“Jobs,” Slack said. “Like everywhere, there’s an abundance of jobs. The local hospitality and tourism industry has responded in kind and raised wages and attracted folks to us.”
The rise in students help offset some issues with budgeting after receiving coronavirus relief funds. The state limited the levy districts could raise after receiving funds, but the funds are only available for virus related expenses.
“What COVID funds aren’t able to do is light he building, heat the building,” Slack said. “That’s where there is a bit of walking the tightrope on how the funds can be allocated.”
The district was able to use the funds for replacing things like replacing Chromebooks.
Finding staff
The district currently has an open position for a fourth grade teacher at Lake Delton Elementary. A long-term substitute is in place for the first semester, and the district is hoping to have a permanent teacher in place for the second semester.
The district is seeing the same drop is candidates as many employers around the country.
“Ten years ago, a fourth grade opening, you’d get 75 to 100 applicants,” Slack said. “Now, in spring, you get eight to 20 applicants. After July 4, there are just very few applicants, simply because they’ve secured positions and are locked in.”
New bus
The district approved the purchase of a new bus for $92,800. The district decided to get a bus that was in stock as opposed to a custom-ordered bus. The custom orders could take from six to nine months, making it possible one wouldn’t arrive until the end of the school year.
“It wouldn’t have done us a lot of good,” Slack said.