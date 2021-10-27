Dells School District selling Neenah Creek, other property

Wisconsin Dells School District is looking to sell two properties.

Neenah Creek Elementary School, W8516 County Rd X, Briggsville, went on the market after being closed down. The property is listed for $800,000 by Wisconsin Dells Realty.

Another property has been on the market for almost three years. The district owns almost 60 acres on Highway 13 bought for the failed high school proposal. With a new high school built, the property is no longer needed.

District Administrator Terry Slack said there has been some interest, but no one has offered on the property yet.

“We’re a flexible seller,” Slack said. “If someone wanted to buy 20 acres we would probably consider that as well.”