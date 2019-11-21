The Wisconsin Dells school board held a special meeting on Nov. 19 to discuss the newly-released school report cards from the state, and their implications for the school district.
On Nov. 12, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its annual school report cards, that break down performance of students and schools in four key metrics: reading and math achievement, reading and math growth, closing achievement and graduation gaps and readiness for post-secondary education and careers. According to district administrator Terry Slack, the district met expectations on the report cards.
“Overall, our schools and the District made a respectable showing,” Slack said in his report for meeting attendees.
Each area principal presented their school’s report card to the school board, detailing the various areas in which they met, surpassed or fell short of expectations. Overall, the district received a 71.2 out of 100 on the accountability rating, which is how the DPI grades districts on these report cards. The DPI’s scale rates a 71.2 as “meets expectations.”
On these report cards, each district and school within that district is scored 11 sub-categories among the four major metrics, and those scores are then weighed against the state averages. As a whole, the Wisconsin Dells district’s standout quality is growth in mathematics proficiency, scoring 34.9/50, as compared to 33/50 for the state average.
The district’s graduation gap sat as the most notable detraction on the report card. The Dells came in at 27.7/50, a full five points short of the state average. The student absenteeism rate — below 13 percent — and dropout rate — below six percent — met the goals prescribed by the DPI.
The Dells school district came in with a high rating considering its poverty level. By the DPI’s standards, 56 percent of students in the Wisconsin Dells qualify as economically disadvantaged, the fifth-highest in the Dells’ Cooperative Education Service Agency, or CESA.
There are a total of 35 schools in CESA 5, including the Dells.
“Only one school district with a higher percentage of students that are economically disadvantaged had a higher rating than the SDWD,” Slack said.
Neenah Creek and Lake Delton elementary schools were both rated as significantly exceeding expectations, registering a 92.4 and 89.7, respectively.
The area in which both schools excelled was closing achievement gaps. Neenah Creek and Lake Delton both registered perfect 50/50 scores on closing mathematics achievement gaps, outstripping the state average of 36/50. According to Felipe Armijo, principal of both schools, closing achievement gaps is a priority at his schools.
“At Neenah Creek, they close achievement gaps from one year to the next,” Armijo said.
In addition to looking over report cards, the school board also discussed the district’s performance on AP and ACT testing. According to figures provided to attendees, participation in AP classes has largely trended up from last year, with the largest jumps in class registration coming from AP Literature and Composition — six students in 208-19 to 32 in 2019-20 — and AP Calculus —11 in 2018-19 to 56 in 2019-20.
ACT testing presented more of a concern. All high school juniors in Wisconsin take the exam every year, and the board reviewed a report that compared the Dells’ scores to other area schools, as well as the state average.
Wisconsin Dells high school students averaged a score of 18.8, nearly a full point lower than the state average of 19.6, and ahead of only Adams-Friendship (18.1) in area school performance. In his report, Slack pointed to recent changes in institutional practices that led to Dells K-8 students outperforming state averages in math scores. He indicated that similar revisions at the high school level may lead to higher performance on the ACT.
“Shifting and improving instructional practices are the necessary work to improve student outcomes,” Slack said.
