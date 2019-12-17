Dells Schools receive $100k donation from Bank of Wisconsin Dells for naming rights

The Wisconsin Dells school board announced a six-figure donation from the Bank of Wisconsin Dells toward the new high school project at its Dec. 16 meeting.
According to district administrator Terry Slack, the bank’s board unanimously approved the donation the morning before the board meeting. Slack said that the rationale behind the decision was in line with the bank’s commitment to community outreach in and around the Dells.
“With this timely donation, the bank remains committed to its long-standing mission of being actively engaged in developing, promoting and strengthening community partnerships,” Slack said.
The $100,000 donation will give the Bank of Wisconsin Dells lifetime naming rights to the high school library, and will also grant them an advertisement on the scoreboard in the gym. Slack said that this donation, along with the other contributions by businesses and families to the project, are going a long way toward improving the new school’s outlook.
“I’m very grateful for everyone’s efforts at this point to make a great project even better,” Slack said.
In other business, the board discussed several new courses set to be offered at the high school level in 2020. Dells high school principal Hugh Gaston presented the new courses, which were created in junction with the high school faculty in response to a call for dual credit courses with Madison College.
Gaston presented nine new courses at the meeting, although Slack commented in his written report that there is no guarantee that these courses will be part of the schedule next year. One of the courses Gaston heavily focused on was Intro to College Writing, which would be a dual credit course with Madison College.
According to Gaston, up to one third of all Wisconsin Dells high school graduates participate in the Wisconsin Technical College System, with the majority of those attending Madison College. He said that this course, alongside potential courses in math and ELA would help students prepare for the rigors of collegiate coursework.
“This is really where we’re looking to expand our dual credit offerings,” Gaston said. “We’re within the Madison College umbrella… these courses are designed for juniors and seniors who are going to technical college, to start picking up credits ahead of time.”
The board also:
Approved the new NEOLA policies for the district.
Discussed the prospect of adding a new special education staff member for the 2020-21 school year.
Heard the bids for furniture in the new high school.