Dells Schools receive $100k donation from Bank of Wisconsin Dells for naming rights

The Wisconsin Dells school board announced a six-figure donation from the Bank of Wisconsin Dells toward the new high school project at its Dec. 16 meeting.

According to district administrator Terry Slack, the bank’s board unanimously approved the donation the morning before the board meeting. Slack said that the rationale behind the decision was in line with the bank’s commitment to community outreach in and around the Dells.

“With this timely donation, the bank remains committed to its long-standing mission of being actively engaged in developing, promoting and strengthening community partnerships,” Slack said.

The $100,000 donation will give the Bank of Wisconsin Dells lifetime naming rights to the high school library, and will also grant them an advertisement on the scoreboard in the gym. Slack said that this donation, along with the other contributions by businesses and families to the project, are going a long way toward improving the new school’s outlook.

“I’m very grateful for everyone’s efforts at this point to make a great project even better,” Slack said.