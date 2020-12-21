Dells’ small lodging businesses continue to struggle, adapt to COVID-19

Margaret Gewont, co-owner of Fitzgerald’s Motel, notices Broadway Street in Wisconsin Dells is a lot quieter since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the area nine months ago.

That's due, primarily, to less tourists visiting the Dells’ area as tourism took a sharp dip in 2020 with stay-at-home orders and people cancelling their travel plans to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 has also taken a toll on the economy with small businesses struggling and employees out of work.

As of Dec. 14, only one reservation has been booked at the motel for the holidays, Gewont said.

“Broadway Street is silent,” she said. “Some stores and some restaurants are closed. The parking lot is empty. But we all know better time is coming.”

Gewont, who operates the business with her husband, Eugene Tokarczyk, said the 37-room motel remains open to help people who need it, like when someone’s car breaks down and they need a place to stay, workers who need lodging or visitors faced with an emergency.

“We are open for them and we keep this place running but there is very few people,” she said.