Dells’ small lodging businesses continue to struggle, adapt to COVID-19

Margaret Gewont, co-owner of Fitzgerald’s Motel, notices Broadway Street in Wisconsin Dells is a lot quieter since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the area nine months ago.
That's due, primarily, to less tourists visiting the Dells’ area as tourism took a sharp dip in 2020 with stay-at-home orders and people cancelling their travel plans to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 has also taken a toll on the economy with small businesses struggling and employees out of work.
As of Dec. 14, only one reservation has been booked at the motel for the holidays, Gewont said.
“Broadway Street is silent,” she said. “Some stores and some restaurants are closed. The parking lot is empty. But we all know better time is coming.”
Gewont, who operates the business with her husband, Eugene Tokarczyk, said the 37-room motel remains open to help people who need it, like when someone’s car breaks down and they need a place to stay, workers who need lodging or visitors faced with an emergency.
“We are open for them and we keep this place running but there is very few people,” she said.
Besides stepping up sanitation and social distancing measures, the motel is slowly readjusting some of its rooms. Four rooms are being remodeled, switching two queen sized beds for a king sized for future guests. Gewont noticed people without children and the older adult population are more likely to book a room at the motel.
But all the work costs money, which is tight. Gewont said income is low and bills remain the same at the family owned motel, and one of the most iconic locations in Wisconsin Dells for 70 years. Gewont said the couple is borrowing money from their daughter, an emergency doctor working on the front lines of the pandemic, to help pay the bills to keep the business running.
“We use credit cards, we don’t buy that many things,” Gewont said.
The only help the business received was the visitor and convention bureau offering membership fees down to 25%, a gesture she said was appreciated to help the struggling businesses. Some guests paid for a future stay in the summer months in March to keep the business afloat during the Safer-at-Home order, she said.
Receiving help
Statewide, lodging made up $3.7 billion, 27%, of the $13.7 billion spent by visitors in 2019, according to the state’s department of tourism website. To help the industry, Gov. Tony Evers announced Dec. 3 a total of $18 million in grants that will be split between over 680 lodging places throughout the state.
Several locations receiving grant money are in the Dells and Lake Delton area. Fitzgerald Motel was not among those businesses. One other legendary location in Wisconsin Dells, Meadowbrook Resort, is listed as eligible to receive $21,000 of assistance.
While it may seem like a lot of money, the resort’s Owner Scott Kalcik, said the amount barely covers expenses for the 12-acre, 14-cabin resort on River Road.
“When you are talking about the expenses of mortgage and utilities and taxes, I mean, that barely touches anything in the amount of money that’s needed just to sustain the property in a closed state,” he said. “This money barely touches anything. It’s not going to make a large impact in what the losses are.”
Stays are down at the resort by about 30% to 35% overall this year, including the time it was shut down from March until May, opening just before Memorial Day weekend following the overturning of the Safer at Home order. Summer stays dropped 25%, while some recovery happened in the fall months, Kalcik said.
Family reunions, one of the resorts popular draw, are down with gathering restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus. Sports teams cancelling tournaments were also another big factor.
One of Meadowbrook's cabins, the Ponderosa, a ten-room cabin used for family reunions, wasn’t used as much due to staffing issues with the lack of J-1 students due to the suspension of the program by the federal government to reduce the spread of the virus. Reduced staffing also provided challenges with housekeeping and the extra sanitation measures the resort is taking, which includes deep cleaning each room and cleaning high-touch items in-between guests. Kalcik said family members helped fill the void.
The resort closed earlier this year as a precaution against COVID-19. Staff wanted to start its winter projects such as painting and updating the pools. Since the cash isn’t on hand to pay for other needed items like furniture and new carpet, the resort is considering taking out short-term loans to complete the updates.
Kalcik said the resort is planning to open the day after Christmas for the winter months. While there’s uncertainty and it’s too early to tell if the new COVID-19 vaccine will have an impact, Kalcik is hopeful people will start traveling again with new developments in the fight against the coronavirus.
Historic locations
Gewont said one of the reasons people should support small lodging places like the Fitzgerald’s Motel is to preserve history. While corporations have their place in the nation, Kalcik said small businesses are the roots that keep the country going.
“This is really where the foundation of America is in, the small, family-owned businesses,” Kalcik said.
Gewont and Tokarczyk, her husband of 44 years, took over Fitzgerald’s Motel 27-years ago after discovering the building on family vacation. Looking for a way to spend more time with their young children, they jumped at the chance to purchase the location at 530 Broadway St. shortly after that trip.
“It was (a) very speedy decision,” Gewont said. “We are happy because they are happy. We wanted to raise our kids to be happy.”
Both their children, Wisconsin Dells High School graduates, worked at the hotel before moving on to other opportunities. Besides her daughter, Gewont said her son is also on the front lines battling the pandemic as a medical engineer fixing equipment doctors utilize.
Gewont said what makes the location legendary is the trust, friendship and the “special bond” people have with the motel. Guests bring their friends and multi-generational family members stay there.
She said while some might stay at the bigger resorts, like Kalahari and Wilderness, others might decide to extend their vacation for another day at a quieter location, opting for Fitzgerald's Motel.
“This place, Fitzgerald’s Motel, was a jewel in the past and is still (a) jewel in these days because people care about it,” she said, adding people will still call, write cards and write positive online reviews about the motel.
Kalcik, the second generation family member to own the resort, said Meadowbook Resort started in 1923, as a small seven-room hotel. Before the days of the interstate in the 1940s and 1950s, he said Highway 13 was the main road that would pass through Wisconsin Dells to the northern states with Meadowbrook Resort a local hotspot.
The Kalcik family has owned the business since 1973 and Scott has been involved since age six. Kalcik said his 90-year-old father, Bill, and 82-year-old mother are still involved in the business.
Many guests still venture to Meadowbrook yearly for their annual family vacation.
“Coming here, this is the family vacation, we have a lot of extended stays,” Kalcik said.
He said the atmosphere and a strong connection staff make with guests is why people choose to stay at the resort.
“We have the feel of a bed and breakfast but the size of a resort,” he said.
