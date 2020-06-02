Dells' Sundara Inn and Spa implements cleaning, safety procedures to welcome back guests

After its first full weekend of reopening following some COVID-19 guidelines lifted, Sundara Inn and Spa in the Dells looks to continue attracting clientele by maintaining comprehensive yet practical measures to ensure safety of staff and guests.
According to General Manager John Morris, Sundara has instituted a “relax responsibly” program, a 20-page document detailing the spa’s anti-COVID measures that is available for public viewing on Sundara’s website: sundaraspa.com. Morris said that through the first weekend of the spa’s opening, the program had worked well with guests.
“It has gone very well,” Morris said. “First of all, our guests have been thrilled that we’re open. I stand at the spa and thank every guest as they walk in, and for every thank you I pass in their direction, I’m getting two back. It’s based on the loyalty we have, and even more than that, it speaks to the desire for people to get out.”
Sundara heavily advertises its outdoor treatments, ranging from Shnrin-yoku, or outdoor bathing treatments to guided meditation walks through the spa’s 80 acres of land in the neighboring forest. These treatments allow guests and staff to maintain the CDC-recommended six feet of distance, for the safety of all involved.
Unlike some other businesses in the Dells, Sundara does not require its guests to wear facemasks, although Morris said that approximately 20% of guests wear masks. He said employees do all wear facemasks on their shifts, and each employee has their temperature taken before the start of their shift. If an employee is displaying a fever or any other COVID symptoms, they are sent home for the day.
“Our housekeeping staff, food and beverage (staff) and others, that are handling certain guest goods and merchandise do wear cloaks,” Morris said. “We have a Plexiglas shield in front of guests that are registering, we place items on the counter top to avoid any direct contact between the guests and employees… we ask one member of the party to come to the front desk for check-in and we have hand sanitizer right there.”
Morris said that every inch of the spa had been disinfected with bioprotect, a hospital-grade disinfectant that sterilizes any surface it comes in contact with, in order to ensure guest safety to the best of the staff’s ability. He said that this first treatment will be effective for 90 days, at which point the staff will perform another full treatment to keep the spa safe.
For more information, visit sundaraspa.com and look under the “relax responsibly” tab to look into the resort’s full plan for safe practices.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.