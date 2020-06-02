Dells' Sundara Inn and Spa implements cleaning, safety procedures to welcome back guests

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After its first full weekend of reopening following some COVID-19 guidelines lifted, Sundara Inn and Spa in the Dells looks to continue attracting clientele by maintaining comprehensive yet practical measures to ensure safety of staff and guests.

According to General Manager John Morris, Sundara has instituted a “relax responsibly” program, a 20-page document detailing the spa’s anti-COVID measures that is available for public viewing on Sundara’s website: sundaraspa.com. Morris said that through the first weekend of the spa’s opening, the program had worked well with guests.

“It has gone very well,” Morris said. “First of all, our guests have been thrilled that we’re open. I stand at the spa and thank every guest as they walk in, and for every thank you I pass in their direction, I’m getting two back. It’s based on the loyalty we have, and even more than that, it speaks to the desire for people to get out.”

Sundara heavily advertises its outdoor treatments, ranging from Shnrin-yoku, or outdoor bathing treatments to guided meditation walks through the spa’s 80 acres of land in the neighboring forest. These treatments allow guests and staff to maintain the CDC-recommended six feet of distance, for the safety of all involved.