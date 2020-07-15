Dells' Sundara Inn and Spa voted one of the best Midwestern resorts by Travel + Leisure magazine readers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travel + Leisure magazine readers ranked the Dells’ Sundara Inn and Spa as the eighth-best resort hotel in the Midwest for the publication’s World’s Best 2020 awards, another accolade in Sundara’s 17-year history.

This is the seventh time Sundara has appeared in the publication’s annual reader survey, including being voted the fifth-best destination spa in the world in 2014. The full survey will appear in the magazine’s August issue.

According to Sundara spokesperson Carla Minsky, readers vote for the winning resorts based on a range of factors, from amenities and food to location. Both she and general manager John Morris pointed to Sundara’s secluded, boutique hotel-style atmosphere as unique qualities that help the resort stand out.

Sundara was joined on the list by three other Wisconsin resorts: The American Club in Kohler, The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake and Grand Geneva in Lake Geneva. Resorts in Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota also made appearances in the reader survey, topped by The Deer Path Inn in Lake Forest, Ill.

According to Morris, the placement gives resort staff a needed boost of confidence as they manage reopening after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the state’s safer-at-home order due to prevent the spread of COVID-19.