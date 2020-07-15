Dells' Sundara Inn and Spa voted one of the best Midwestern resorts by Travel + Leisure magazine readers

Travel + Leisure magazine readers ranked the Dells’ Sundara Inn and Spa as the eighth-best resort hotel in the Midwest for the publication’s World’s Best 2020 awards, another accolade in Sundara’s 17-year history.
This is the seventh time Sundara has appeared in the publication’s annual reader survey, including being voted the fifth-best destination spa in the world in 2014. The full survey will appear in the magazine’s August issue.
According to Sundara spokesperson Carla Minsky, readers vote for the winning resorts based on a range of factors, from amenities and food to location. Both she and general manager John Morris pointed to Sundara’s secluded, boutique hotel-style atmosphere as unique qualities that help the resort stand out.
Sundara was joined on the list by three other Wisconsin resorts: The American Club in Kohler, The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake and Grand Geneva in Lake Geneva. Resorts in Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota also made appearances in the reader survey, topped by The Deer Path Inn in Lake Forest, Ill.
According to Morris, the placement gives resort staff a needed boost of confidence as they manage reopening after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the state’s safer-at-home order due to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The staff has been working incredibly hard in welcoming back guests, and this news reaffirms for us the important role Sundara plays in people’s lives, now more than ever,” Morris said.
In his view, Sundara is unique among these resorts. While many of them fill out massive properties and cater to everything from conventions to birthday parties and weddings, Sundara maintains a sedate atmosphere and prioritizes its spa amenities above all else.
The resort also does not allow minors on the premises, and with its secluded location just outside the Dells area, Morris said that Sundara maintains a quiet air unlike many other resorts in the Midwest.
“We’re not a big convention hotel, we’re adult-only, and we just cater to the types of guests that want a quiet, relaxing spa getaway,” Morris said. “And there’s many other resorts on that list that are wonderful properties, but they do conventions, they’re not adult-only. We are different.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.