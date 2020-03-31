Dells' Timbavati Wildlife Park corrals a pair of escaped lambs

A pair of lambs escaped from their enclosure early in the morning March 29 at Timbavati Wildlife Park, bringing in staff to corral them on their excursion.

According to spokesperson Melanie Platt-Gibson, park owner Matt Schoebel received a call at 2 a.m. March 29 from park staff, saying that two aoudad lambs had escaped from their enclosure and were roaming around the park. This was closely followed by a call from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

“We had two of our little lambs, aoudads… our staff said they had gotten out,” Platt-Gibson said. “There was a small seven-inch area of the fence that was washed out by all of the rain.”

The twin lambs, who have not been named, did not leave the property, and ended up together on a rock formation near the wall of their enclosure. Forty-five minutes after the pair first wriggled out under the fence, they were returned unharmed to their mother.

Aoudads are native to North Africa, grow long, curly horns as they age and are more closely related to wild goats than sheep. Timbavati Wildlife Park has a flock of roughly 20 aoudads, including several small lambs.