Dells’ Timbavati Wildlife Park offering discounted season pass with donation to local food bank

Timbavati Wildlife Park in Wisconsin Dells announced a new promotion for season passes this summer in light of the strain coronavirus has put on the community, partnering with local food banks to offer customers a discounted rate.
From May 4-25, customers can visit the Timbavati gift shop to pick up their season pass, which normally sells for $40. However, if they come with a non-perishable food item or hygiene product, buyers receive s $10 discount. According to park co-owner Alice Schoebel, this promotion has been under consideration since near the beginning of the outbreak.
“We’ve been planning this for several weeks, just looking for things we can do to help the community,” Schoebel said. “We also are giving half of our front wall for the Wisconsin Dells High School to put up photos or whatever they like for the graduating seniors.”
Working in conjunction with both the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Food Pantry and the Vine Street Market at the high school, Schoebel hopes the charitable cause will bring added incentive for people to come experience the park as the weather warms up. She did not say whether the park has set a goal for donations, but they do have a plan in place to keep customers and staff safe and compliant with social distancing protocol.
Any customer making a donation and purchasing a season pass will not come into the gift shop itself, but will be helped by their car. Schoebel said that this “curbside” method will help keep people safe regardless of the number of customers.
“Our people will come out,” Schoebel said. “And they will bring a bin to bring items in, and also pick up the information for the pass. They’ll return to the building, create the pass and then go from there.”
In the event the “safer at home” order is extended past the park’s planned opening date of May 26, Schoebel said the promotion will extend as long as the order remains in place.
In addition to this promotion, Timbavati will open on May 15 for drive-through tours, exclusively for season pass holders. Since the safety measures surrounding COVID-19 are liable to cut into the park’s peak season, Schoebel said the drive-through tours may be the best way for families to get out and experience the park.
“We may open it up to the general public if this becomes extended. But we’ll be so thrilled, we have flowers blooming everywhere, and it’s a lovely, cheerful setting,” Schoebel said.
Customers wishing to purchase a pass and make a donation can go to the Timbavati gift shop at 2220 Wisconsin Dells Parkway between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Schoebel advised that anyone coming to purchase a pass visit cdc.gov/coronavirus to review safety protocols.
