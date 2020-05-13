Dells’ Timbavati Wildlife Park offering discounted season pass with donation to local food bank

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Timbavati Wildlife Park in Wisconsin Dells announced a new promotion for season passes this summer in light of the strain coronavirus has put on the community, partnering with local food banks to offer customers a discounted rate.

From May 4-25, customers can visit the Timbavati gift shop to pick up their season pass, which normally sells for $40. However, if they come with a non-perishable food item or hygiene product, buyers receive s $10 discount. According to park co-owner Alice Schoebel, this promotion has been under consideration since near the beginning of the outbreak.

“We’ve been planning this for several weeks, just looking for things we can do to help the community,” Schoebel said. “We also are giving half of our front wall for the Wisconsin Dells High School to put up photos or whatever they like for the graduating seniors.”

Working in conjunction with both the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Food Pantry and the Vine Street Market at the high school, Schoebel hopes the charitable cause will bring added incentive for people to come experience the park as the weather warms up. She did not say whether the park has set a goal for donations, but they do have a plan in place to keep customers and staff safe and compliant with social distancing protocol.