Dells' Tommy Bartlett Exploratory announces May 21 re-opening

Diehl said the Exploratory plans to keep a strict 10-person cap on every exhibit, in order to keep the CDC-recommended six feet of distance between unrelated people.

In terms of sanitation, however, Diehl said the necessary changes were minimal due to the Exploratory’s past practices.

According to Diehl, his staff recognized the potential for the spread of disease at the Exploratory before the arrival of COVID-19, as far less dangerous infections can spread just as well on surfaces frequently touched by guests. Since many of the exhibits are interactive, Diehl and his staff stepped up their cleaning practices long before anyone had heard of coronavirus.

“Thousands of people were coming in there touching every single exhibit,” Diehl said. “Recognizing, a long time ago, that the common cold, the flu, any of those things can be transmitted from one person to another off of an object…we were constantly having our help go around disinfecting, wiping. So when COVID-19 came and we were still open, we didn’t make any changes because we were already doing all of that.”

He also said the Exploratory will have signage posted in compliance with CDC guidelines that will encourage anyone displaying symptoms in line with a COVID infection to refrain from entering the museum until their sickness clears up.