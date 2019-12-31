Dells top stories of 2019 part II

The Dells Events staff has counted down the top stories of 2019. Stories five through one follow.
5. New plaza continues
The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee signed an agreement to renew the city’s lease on the Trumble Lot, bringing live nightly entertainment back to the downtown Dells.
After a successful trial run in summer 2019, the committee decided to not only renew the lease, but expand the lot’s usage. According to the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau’s Jennifer Dobbs, the lot will also be the new home for the Dells farmer’s market.
“The farner’s market used to be on Oak Street, then last year, Kyler Royston from the Riverfront Terrace took it over, and there were just some issues with no place for the vendors to actually park,” Dobbs said. “I think it’ll be easy for the vendors themselves to be able to pull in and just sell out of the back of the vehicle, which is what they really want to do.”
Dobbs said that the city hopes the new location will help pull in more vendors due to the expanded space. This new re-purposing of the space will not change the plans to continue the nightly entertainment at the plaza, located at the corner of Broadway and Cedar Street. Dobbs said that the city still expects to fill the stage.
“The entertainment that was there last year will continue in 2020,” Dobbs said. “And then the farmer’s market will only be there on Saturday mornings.”
The BID anticipates having the same stage setup as last year, unless they come across a better option. Dobbs said the first farmer’s market will take place on May 9, while the nightly entertainment will start up the third week of June.
4. High school construction starts
The band played, the choir sang and a ceremonial requirement was met as the district held their official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Wisconsin Dells high school.
Despite construction beginning in May, the district held an official ceremony June 4 to celebrate the new undertaking. According to district administrator Terry Slack, the event was a rousing success.
“It was certainly a historic day, what with that [site] transferring from the Brew farm to the Nelson family, and now the Nelson family to the district,” Slack said. “We wanted to recognize the efforts of everybody who pulled together on behalf of our students and staff.”
Slack, along with participating school board members, was one of several attendees to lift the ceremonial gold shovels. He was also one of several speakers before the official groundbreaking, joined by school board president Jennifer Gavinski, high school president Hugh Gaston and others.
However, after Slack and the school board lifted their respective shoverfuls, another batch of attendees got to smile for the cameras and do their part. These six groundbreakers were all members of Wisconsin Dells high school’s 2021 senior class, the first batch of seniors who will graduate from the new school.
“We had a second groundbreaking... those were student representatives from the first class graduating from the high school, they had some representatives that came and did the groundbreaking,” said school board member Jim McClyman.
But next year’s incoming juniors were not the only students who came out for the ceremony. The high school band and choir were both in attendance as well, serenading attendees.
After the ceremony, the CG Schmidt construction crew resumed business as usual, hard at work on the construction to meet the district’s tight timetable. According to Slack, the team remains on schedule.
3. Downtown construction plagues city
Joe Malina doesn’t like to complain.
He works, by his own estimate, 77 hours a week running the Sand Bar on Washington Avenue, and doesn’t have much time for complaining. Even with what the reconstruction of Superior Street has done to his business, he doesn’t complain. What Joe Malina does is shoot straight and get right to his point.
“I’m down 65 percent [sales] already, and it’s only been a month,” Malina said. “There’s days… where there’s literally no access to my building.”
Since La Crosse Street is also sometimes closed due to this construction, Malina’s Sand Bar, nestled in the three-way intersection between La Crosse, Superior and Washington, can sometimes be completely cut off from foot traffic.
This has wreaked havoc on Malina’s business. His staff is actively seeking out other jobs due to the lack of tip money, his typical busy days are dead and he has even considered shutting his doors until construction is complete.
According to Malina, it’s not just him. The TruValue hardware store, the Pizza Villa, all the businesses along the construction area are suffering.
“You have the hardware store, you have Fisher’s, you have the pizza place over here, you can’t get to them,” Malina said. “Now they just ripped up the whole sidewalk over here. My sidewalk’s gone in the front over here. I understand the project has to be done, but how it’s being done is going to put me out of business.”
One of the solutions Malina has floated is temporary sidewalks, be it wooden planks or rubber mats, when workers are done for the day. Or even just on weekends, Malina said.
Malina’s alderperson, Mike Freel, brought up the idea of temporary walkways at the May 13 meeting of the Dells Public Works Committee, but the suggestion went nowhere. Freel was told that the walkways would create liabilities of their own and would not be worth the trouble.
“It can’t be more liability than people walking down the middle of the street,” Freel said.
Malina intended to be at the meeting himself to speak on the issue, and what the construction had done to his business, but couldn’t make it due to commitments at the bar. More than anything, when discussing the dire straits brought on by the construction, Malina sounds resigned.
He repeats that he understands the necessity of the project, but objects to how it’s being conducted. Ever gregarious, Malina compliments the hard work of the construction crew and the amiable treatment from Mayor Ed Wojnicz.
Ultimately, though, Malina circles back to the low point his business is now stuck in, without any way forward he can see.
“It’s crushing,” Malina said. “And I feel for the rest of the guys, but I’m getting the brunt of it.”
2. Chalet block changes
Wizard Quest is preparing to relocate to the Chalet block in January 2020, bringing sweeping changes to an area populated by several small businesses.
According to Dells mayor Ed Wojnicz, the sale on the 400 block of Broadway will close on Jan. 15. Building manager Lisa McClyman said the Chalet owners were not looking into selling the building before Wizard Quest approached them last spring.
“It was never posted for sale,” McClyman said.
McClyman said that she and the management team worked with the store owners to find solutions once the leases were up at the end of December, and that all tenants had the option to exit their leases early without fees. The bowling alley will remain.
“Of course, November and December is slow,” McClyman said. “We’ve given those options to leave early without any penalization… and anybody that pre-paid, they received a refund back.”
1. Dells murder
Friends of deceased 23-year-old Ukranian-born Wisconsin Dells mother Tetiana Huzhva are working together to rally the Wisconsin Dells community in support of “Justice for Tania.”
Huzhva’s body was found during a welfare check April 4 at her Wisconsin Dells home. Her husband, Fuad Pashayev, was arrested when he returned to the residence later that evening in what police called a “domestic situation.”
Ana Ketchum, friend of Huzhva and her former manager at Goody Goody Gumdrop in Wisconsin Dells, started a GoFundMe titled “Justice for Tania” to raise money for legal fees, travel, memorial services, and the care of Huzhva’s 2-year-old daughter. The GoFundMe began April 6, and has raised more than $28,000 of a $50,000 goal for Huzhva’s family.
Huzhva worked at Goody Goody Gum Drop as a J1 international visa student, but left in the summer of 2018 to work part-time at Applebee’s and spend more time with her daughter.
“She was so sweet, kind and helpful,” Ketchum said. “You never heard a no from her if you needed help with anything.”
Ketchum said Huzhva regularly stopped by the store with her daughter, even after she had moved on in employment, to check in with staff and “see how things were going.”
“Always helpful, happy and always wanting to put a smile on people’s faces,” Ketchum said. “Tania was an amazing friend, a sweet woman and an even greater mom to her 2-year-old daughter.”
Huzhva’s manager at Applebee’s, Heidi Greenwood, said Huzhva was “part of the family” to everyone who worked and ate at the franchise.
“She was a good listener, she spent a lot of time with her daughter,” Greenwood said. “She had a beautiful soul, she was just so beautiful outside and inside, and her daughter is so adorable. Her loss leaves such a large void.”
Greenwood said Huzhva always could be counted on if anyone needed help.
“She was a super hard worker,” Greenwood said. “She started as a server, worked her way up to bartender, and she was next in line to become an hourly manager.