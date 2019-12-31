Dells top stories of 2019 part II

“I’m down 65 percent [sales] already, and it’s only been a month,” Malina said. “There’s days… where there’s literally no access to my building.”

Since La Crosse Street is also sometimes closed due to this construction, Malina’s Sand Bar, nestled in the three-way intersection between La Crosse, Superior and Washington, can sometimes be completely cut off from foot traffic.

This has wreaked havoc on Malina’s business. His staff is actively seeking out other jobs due to the lack of tip money, his typical busy days are dead and he has even considered shutting his doors until construction is complete.

According to Malina, it’s not just him. The TruValue hardware store, the Pizza Villa, all the businesses along the construction area are suffering.

“You have the hardware store, you have Fisher’s, you have the pizza place over here, you can’t get to them,” Malina said. “Now they just ripped up the whole sidewalk over here. My sidewalk’s gone in the front over here. I understand the project has to be done, but how it’s being done is going to put me out of business.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the solutions Malina has floated is temporary sidewalks, be it wooden planks or rubber mats, when workers are done for the day. Or even just on weekends, Malina said.