Dells Travel Mart Pharmacy closes, purchase agreement in place for four Dells Travel Mart locations

“I’m very thankful to the community for its support over the years and I’m very thankful to all of our employees whether they transition with us, to other things, or find anything they are going to be happy doing,” Alsaker said. “We are certainly going to be actively engaged in running great locations until the closing and we’ll continue to serve the community and tourists and highway travelers to a high level.”

The pharmacy’s four full-time staff members, including longtime pharmacist Mike Sweeney, are retiring so no staff members will be affected by the closure, he said. Alsaker said Sweeney worked at the pharmacy for 42 years and has been a “tremendous asset” to the pharmacy. He described Sweeney as the most genuine, kind person he’s ever met “who truly believed in using his time to serve others.”

Customers will be notified of the pharmacy’s closing through a letter that will be posted and sent when it closes, he said. Alsaker said he doesn’t know what will become of the space that held the pharmacy but the company is “exploring different options for the best uses for that space.”

“We have a lot of ideas in mind but not a formal finalized plan at this point,” he said.