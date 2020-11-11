Dells’ veterans reflect on missing traditional comradery of Veterans Day celebrations

Additionally, the American Legion held a free drive thru cookout April 29 to help the legion.

For the VFW, fundraising has been at a standstill, but is still continuing to give scholarships to Dells’ area students, Boyer said.

“Everything we do community wise has pretty much been shut down,” Boyer said, including the boat trip for the veterans at the VA Hospital in Tomah.

While he misses the fanfare, Boyer said he understands the reasons for not hosting the traditional ceremonies this year, especially at the school. The group also has several Vietnam era veterans in their 70s and 80s, who health officials say are at higher risk of potentially catching the coronavirus.

Both commanders of the groups said they’ve been having meetings in-person while following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. To check up on each other, Cobb said the group does a “buddy call” to make sure their members are OK and have someone to talk too during the isolation of the pandemic. Boyer said the VFW will also take similar measurers if one of their own comrades need help.

“You get to know someone’s thinking about you and (it’s) somebody to talk too,” Cobb said.

Keeping strong and veterans in mind