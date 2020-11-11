Dells’ veterans reflect on missing traditional comradery of Veterans Day celebrations

Many of this year’s Veterans Day celebrations won’t come with the traditional celebrations and salutes honoring veterans due to COVID-19.
In the Wisconsin Dells area, the in-person celebrations traditionally scheduled at schools and nursing homes are cancelled this year, robbing veterans of an opportunity to bond with fellow comrades as they typically do every year.
Keith Miller, a Fall River resident, serves on the veteran’s service commission for Columbia County and is a retired 33-year member of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Without the traditional fanfare, Miller said Veterans Day becomes like “like another day” for those who served their country.
“It’s kind of not like having anybody show up for your birthday party,” Miller said. “It’s kind of a letdown there’s not that recognition.”
Like Memorial Day, Miller said Veterans Day is a day those who served look forward to every year. Services around the area were cancelled or adjusted to limit gathering to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s a special day they would feel good about just like they would their birthday, anniversary or Memorial Day,” Miller said of Veterans Day.
“There’s that recognition, that appreciation.”
While the schools and other celebrations in Wisconsin Dells honoring veterans and their service have been cancelled, others have modified the way it recognizes veterans without big gatherings. Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells hosted its annual event honoring veterans Nov. 11 in the casino parking lot while also streaming it live through the casino’s Facebook page.
Miller said Columbus invited veterans to submit their photo, service dates and branches to hang banners in the city.
Missing the recognition
For Jeffery Boyer, commander of Wisconsin Dells VFW Post 9387 and a retired 33-year member of the military who served in Afghanistan, it’s also somber to miss the traditional celebrations.
“I miss doing it because the kids always put on a good show. They sing patriotic songs and they’ve always got a million and one questions,” Boyer said. “You miss the comradery and going to the schools is such a good time.”
In Wisconsin Dells, the school district normally hosts a program with area veterans organizations in attendance, with speakers and veterans groups conducting a 21-gun salute. The groups also visit area nursing homes and have a private banquet, said Mark Cobb, American Legion Wisconsin Dells Post 187 Commander.
This year, only the banquet will be held at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells with a small group of the legion planning to be present, Cobbs said. Additionally, the legion plans to play a video with elementary school students from the Dells School District honoring veterans for their service, he said.
Cobb said the legion also might cancel its annual Christmas party due to the pandemic.
“We’ve got some guys that are afraid to come out of the house and with that I don’t blame them,” Cobb said.
Other cancellations
Cobb said its Memorial Day celebrations were cancelled at Bowman Park. However, the legion did continue with an honor guard and laying a wreath at the Wisconsin Dells area cemeteries. For Memorial Day, Boyer said some members of the VFW post and the group’s Judo Club inserted flags at the grave sites of area veterans.
Cobb and Boyer said the cancellation of community celebrations, like Wo-Zha-Wa Days, has affected fundraising efforts for their respective organizations. The American Legion hosted a “mini” stand during what would have been the weekend of the celebrations, which raised $1,000 for the legion. Another cookout was also held on July 4, Cobb said.
Additionally, the American Legion held a free drive thru cookout April 29 to help the legion.
For the VFW, fundraising has been at a standstill, but is still continuing to give scholarships to Dells’ area students, Boyer said.
“Everything we do community wise has pretty much been shut down,” Boyer said, including the boat trip for the veterans at the VA Hospital in Tomah.
While he misses the fanfare, Boyer said he understands the reasons for not hosting the traditional ceremonies this year, especially at the school. The group also has several Vietnam era veterans in their 70s and 80s, who health officials say are at higher risk of potentially catching the coronavirus.
Both commanders of the groups said they’ve been having meetings in-person while following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. To check up on each other, Cobb said the group does a “buddy call” to make sure their members are OK and have someone to talk too during the isolation of the pandemic. Boyer said the VFW will also take similar measurers if one of their own comrades need help.
“You get to know someone’s thinking about you and (it’s) somebody to talk too,” Cobb said.
Keeping strong and veterans in mind
Boyer said he hasn’t heard any of the Dells’ area VFW members express feelings of isolation or depression since the pandemic began about eight months ago. While others might be impatient with wanting the pandemic to be over and return to normal life, Boyer said waiting is how things happen in the military.
“When you are talking of a bunch of prior service guys we’re kind of used to going with the flow,” Boyer said. “It’s kind of a military thing. They know we’ve kind of got to wait things out until they get back to normal.”
“Our guys are pretty tough that way,” Boyer said. “They don’t look tough… but in their day they were as tough as they get… in their heads they are still tough. They might not be physically tough anymore but there’s still that inner strength.”
Boyer said when people talk to a veteran to shake their hand, or give an elbow bump, thank them for their service and take time to listen to their stories.
“They love that,” Boyer said. “Once you get them talking, they never stop.”
Cobb said for people to keep local veterans on their mind, especially those who are still at home and fear going out due to the virus.
Those who want to send a card addressed to any local veteran in the groups can do so by sending it to both the VFW and American Legion’s address at 609 Wisconsin Avenue, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965.
