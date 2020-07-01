Dells Visitors Bureau pushes forward with outdoor live music despite COVID concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite a swath of event cancellations and postponements in the wake of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau continues to host free outdoor live music downtown, keeping an eye on safety concerns.

The bureau had planned on kicking off the nightly free music at the corner of Cedar and Broadway streets the week before Memorial Day, but festivals director Jenifer Dobbs said the bureau pushed the first date back out of safety concerns. The first performance didn’t take place until June 17, with local favorite Swing Crew taking the stage.

According to Dobbs, the bureau has not had trouble finding acts to fill the stage, rather the calendar is filled with performers looking to bring Dells citizens and visitors out for some fresh air and music.

“Our entertainers have been so excited to get out and perform in front of their crowd,” Dobbs said. “They are loving it. And they feel safe because of our environment.”

Unlike many other venues, which remain closed due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus, the live music at the corner of Cedar and Broadway is an outdoor stage and therefore safer to host performances. Dobbs said the bureau has taken care to instill safety measures while trying to maintain a fun atmosphere for patrons and performers alike.