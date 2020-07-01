Dells Visitors Bureau pushes forward with outdoor live music despite COVID concerns

Despite a swath of event cancellations and postponements in the wake of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau continues to host free outdoor live music downtown, keeping an eye on safety concerns.
The bureau had planned on kicking off the nightly free music at the corner of Cedar and Broadway streets the week before Memorial Day, but festivals director Jenifer Dobbs said the bureau pushed the first date back out of safety concerns. The first performance didn’t take place until June 17, with local favorite Swing Crew taking the stage.
According to Dobbs, the bureau has not had trouble finding acts to fill the stage, rather the calendar is filled with performers looking to bring Dells citizens and visitors out for some fresh air and music.
“Our entertainers have been so excited to get out and perform in front of their crowd,” Dobbs said. “They are loving it. And they feel safe because of our environment.”
Unlike many other venues, which remain closed due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus, the live music at the corner of Cedar and Broadway is an outdoor stage and therefore safer to host performances. Dobbs said the bureau has taken care to instill safety measures while trying to maintain a fun atmosphere for patrons and performers alike.
The city employs a designated cleaner to maintain the lot and sanitize the tables every night, which Dobbs said are always a minimum of six feet apart to lower transmission risks. Also, she said the city recommends masks for patrons, but similar to many other Dells’ businesses, does not require them for patrons.
“People are bringing a lot of their own furniture too to sit and watch, and they’re coming in groups and sticking together,” Dobbs said. “We do have some handwashing stations… but we hope that people make the decision (to wear masks) and are responsible for their own actions.”
At time of writing, the only other major events sponsored by the WDVCB until Labor Day are the farmer’s market and fireworks on the Fourth of July. Both the Automotion car show and Wo-Zha-Wa festival are set for mid-September, which Dobbs said is still too far out to consider cancellation or any other major changes.
“There will be Fourth of July fireworks, that’s coming, that’s exciting,” Dobbs said. “But other events that don’t start until September and October, we’re not ready to make a decision on those quite yet. We’re going to be meeting at the end of July to reassess the situation and make the best decision that we can.”
The bureau cancelled both the Spring Wine Walk and the Rare Barrel Affair earlier this year over COVID-19 concerns.
