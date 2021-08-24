Dells Watersports Boat Rentals planning 15,000 square foot expansion

LAKE DELTON — Dells Watersports Boat Rentals is expanding its facility to include an additional sales and service building.

Owner Steve Zowin said a 15,000-square-foot showroom and service shop is being constructed adjacent to its current location at 255 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South. Exactly 10,000 square feet will be dedicated to a showroom to house boats and other water sport activities, while 5,000 square feet will be used for the service area including sales offices and three service bays. Dells Watersports has one service bay.

Construction started in June and is scheduled to wrap up next winter, he said. The expansion is on the site of the former Surfside Motel, a property the family purchased last fall, he said. The current spot will still be used for rentals and business operations. Zowin said construction is on schedule. Footings and foundation are in place. Plumbing and electrical is being installed.

Zowin has owned Dells Watersports since 1979, when it started as Lake Delton Boat Rental in a 400-square-foot frame building. He owns it with his wife, Kathy, and sons Nick and James. The business showcases its boats available for sale and rental outside the facility, which could cause some hurdles for staff since the boats are normally covered to keep dust and debris off.