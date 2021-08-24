 Skip to main content
Dells Watersports Boat Rentals planning 15,000 square foot expansion
Dells Watersports Boat Rentals planning 15,000 square foot expansion

LAKE DELTON — Dells Watersports Boat Rentals is expanding its facility to include an additional sales and service building.

Owner Steve Zowin said a 15,000-square-foot showroom and service shop is being constructed adjacent to its current location at 255 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South. Exactly 10,000 square feet will be dedicated to a showroom to house boats and other water sport activities, while 5,000 square feet will be used for the service area including sales offices and three service bays. Dells Watersports has one service bay.

Construction started in June and is scheduled to wrap up next winter, he said. The expansion is on the site of the former Surfside Motel, a property the family purchased last fall, he said. The current spot will still be used for rentals and business operations. Zowin said construction is on schedule. Footings and foundation are in place. Plumbing and electrical is being installed.

Zowin has owned Dells Watersports since 1979, when it started as Lake Delton Boat Rental in a 400-square-foot frame building. He owns it with his wife, Kathy, and sons Nick and James. The business showcases its boats available for sale and rental outside the facility, which could cause some hurdles for staff since the boats are normally covered to keep dust and debris off.

“We’d have to uncover them and show them to people,” Zowin said, adding it was a “hassle” for staff to uncover the boats to show them to customers. He said the business has also taken on two new boat lines and having the new facility will make it easier to showcase what Dells Watersports has to offer.

Dells Watersports offers both rental boats for people looking to spend time on Dell Creek near its property or purchase a boat. The location also has rental spots at Castle Rock Lake and Mirror Lake State Park. The Castle Rock Lake rental location in Juneau County is at Shipwreck Bay in Mauston. 

Zowin believes the project the business is taking on will help increase sales to three times its current levels. He is expecting more business in the winter months, when tourism normally slows but people could look to purchase a boat or fix it up to get ready for summer. He said the expansion could also provide three to four additional jobs for sales people and mechanics. Currently the business has around 20 staff members, which include both seasonal and year-round employees.

Zowin is hoping the facility not only provides additional sales for the business and service to customers but also makes it stand out a bit more to those driving on U.S. Highway 12 with a more visible spot along the road. 

“It’s a great location,” he said.

Those looking for more information on Dells Watersports can call the business at 608-254-8702, email dellswatersports@gmail.com or visit its website www.dellswatersports.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

