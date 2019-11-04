For those feeling charitable this holiday season, the Dells’ Big Bundle Up program offers an outlet for donations you might not otherwise use.
The statewide program is in its ninth year of providing winter wear to Wisconsinites who wouldn’t be able to afford to stay warm in the bitter winters. Travel Wisconsin runs the program, and they reach out to “destination” cities across the state to foster it.
According to Leah Hauck, communications manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitors Bureau, this is the second time the Dells has participated in the program, and they are eager to work with it once more.
“Each destination can participate and collect winter clothing for their local area,” Hauck said. "And they can distribute the clothing to whatever organization they pick.”
For the Dells drive, they have two communities in mind that could be in need of winter clothes: the Wisconsin Dells school district and the remaining J-1 international workers. Hauck’s reasoning was that many J-1 employees hail from warmer climates, and might not be equipped to handle the frigid temperatures come December.
For that reason, Hauck and the visitors bureau are openly encouraging citizens to donate adult-sized clothes as much as kids’ clothes. They want to meet the goal of helping out kids and adults, not just one or the other.
“Donating warm winter items is the perfect way to give to Wisconsin families in need as the holiday giving season approaches,” Hauck said in a press release. “A box will be located at the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau for donors to drop off warm clothing items.”
The Big Bundle Up drive began on Oct. 28 and runs through Nov. 25. Before the drive began this year, Travel Wisconsin had collected 155,893 articles of winter clothing in the nine years of its drive.
If you’re interested in donating but can’t make it to the downtown Dells area, visit TravelWisconsin.com for a full list of Wisconsin donation sites.
