Dells' Wilderness resort rolls out new attractions for 2020

The Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton is primed to introduce a number of new attractions for the 2020 season, hoping to continue to attract new crowds.
According to Wilderness spokeswoman Heidi Fendos, the resort aims to have five new spots open before the 2020 tourist season ends. One, the new Camp Social food hall, is already up and running, open to the public as well as resort guests.
Three of the planned new attractions are recreational experiences for guests. The first is The Twister Escape, a tornado-themed escape room. According to Fendos, the room is based on 1974 Super Outbreak, a tornado cell that caused widespread damage across the midwestern and southern United States.
“Participants will have only 60 precious minutes to find and retrieve valuable items from the massive tornado’s wreckage, and to get safely to shelter before the second twister hits,” Fendos said.
According to Fendos, The Twister Escape will be open to the public by April 2020.
Next up after the escape room is The Lost Cabin Laser Tag Arena and Take Flight, both of which are projected to open before the end of summer this year. The arena will be more than 3,000 square feet and designed to hold 20 players with brand-new technology.
“The 3,000+ square foot arena will allow up to 20 players at a time to battle each other using state-of-the-art laser tag equipment,” Fendos said. “The stimulating battlefield will feature a fog machine, interactive targets and a helicopter hovering overhead.”
Take Flight is a brand-new attraction at the resort, and operates much like the “Soarin’” ride at Disney World. According to Fendos, up to 60 guests at a time can board the ride and fly over a panoramic screen displaying a wide range of American sights, before returning to a bird’s eye view of the Dells. It’s set to open before the end of summer.
Finally, the Wilderness is undertaking a full renovation of the lobby, moving it to a lower level to offer more light and air as well as greater room for the new Camp Social to expand. Fendos said the relocation will help with traffic at the entrance.
“On the exterior, guests will be able to enjoy a new registration drive-up with three dedicated lanes for guest traffic and another lane for Wilderness shuttles,” Fendos said. “There will also be a large patio area complete with fire pits and patio seating for lounging with friends and family.”