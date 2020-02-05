Dells' Wilderness resort rolls out new attractions for 2020

The Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton is primed to introduce a number of new attractions for the 2020 season, hoping to continue to attract new crowds.

According to Wilderness spokeswoman Heidi Fendos, the resort aims to have five new spots open before the 2020 tourist season ends. One, the new Camp Social food hall, is already up and running, open to the public as well as resort guests.

Three of the planned new attractions are recreational experiences for guests. The first is The Twister Escape, a tornado-themed escape room. According to Fendos, the room is based on 1974 Super Outbreak, a tornado cell that caused widespread damage across the midwestern and southern United States.

“Participants will have only 60 precious minutes to find and retrieve valuable items from the massive tornado’s wreckage, and to get safely to shelter before the second twister hits,” Fendos said.

According to Fendos, The Twister Escape will be open to the public by April 2020.

Next up after the escape room is The Lost Cabin Laser Tag Arena and Take Flight, both of which are projected to open before the end of summer this year. The arena will be more than 3,000 square feet and designed to hold 20 players with brand-new technology.