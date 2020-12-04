Dells’ Wizard Quest scheduled to open in new building in spring 2021

Ricks said the decision to expand Wizard Quest was to fulfill a request from fans and followers as well as help build downtown Wisconsin Dells.

“We knew that this side of town needed an anchor, we believe it needed to be some type of an attraction that would be able to pull people to this side of town,” he said.

The new space is about 25,000 square feet, three times larger than the 8,000 square feet at the current building at 105 Broadway Street. The larger space allows for a more enhanced experience and environment in the game with the same story told in the current building.

“It gives us the time to really completely immerse them in the experience,” Ricks said.

In the new building, visitors will have two hours to complete their game, with the ability to pause and re-strategize if needed while at the snack bar or outdoor patio. Additional secret passages and entrances will be present for guests to discover in all four realms.