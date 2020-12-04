 Skip to main content
Dells’ Wizard Quest scheduled to open in new building in spring 2021
Dells' Wizard Quest scheduled to open in new building in spring 2021

The owners of Wizard Quest are confident its new building will open by its target date of mid-March 2021, despite being behind schedule due to COVID-19.

Concept Attractions of Wisconsin CEO and President Kevin Ricks said Dec. 1 about 62% of the building is complete but about four weeks behind its scheduled intended opening.

However, he's confident construction crews can make up the lost time. Crews made up two weeks of ground on construction of its new building on the 400 block of Broadway Street after originally being six weeks behind due to losing employees, prices of material increasing, supply chain issues and employees quarantining due to the coronavirus. Construction began the first week of February.

“We’ve got a good crew,” Ricks said. “We’re just pushing.”

Wizard Quest set to take over Chalet block in downtown Dells despite disharmony with tenants

Each of the four realms of fire, earth, water and air are locations in the story of Wizard Quest taking visitors into another world full of magic and fantasy in an interactive scavenger hunt. Construction of the fire realm is about 75% complete, the Earth realm is about 60% finished, while water is 40% complete and about 50% of the air location is completed. 

Even after opening day, Ricks said work will continue to fine tune and bring more detail to the sets. A boutique shop and restaurant in a separate area of the block inside the building will continue construction and is estimated for completion in summer 2021.

Ricks said the decision to expand Wizard Quest was to fulfill a request from fans and followers as well as help build downtown Wisconsin Dells.

“We knew that this side of town needed an anchor, we believe it needed to be some type of an attraction that would be able to pull people to this side of town,” he said.

Dells common council approves modification to developers' agreement for new Wizard Quest

The new space is about 25,000 square feet, three times larger than the 8,000 square feet at the current building at 105 Broadway Street. The larger space allows for a more enhanced experience and environment in the game with the same story told in the current building.

“It gives us the time to really completely immerse them in the experience,” Ricks said.

In the new building, visitors will have two hours to complete their game, with the ability to pause and re-strategize if needed while at the snack bar or outdoor patio. Additional secret passages and entrances will be present for guests to discover in all four realms.

The current building has four different quests to choose from while the new building will allow for another leveling system, Ricks said. Some new levels include an Odyssey Quest to introduce guests to the world of Wizard Quest and the Quadrasphere, while for the serious followers an “ascension quest” will provide more immersion into the story and interaction. Ricks said the company is working on an app for guests to create their own adventure.

Dells finance committee approves Elm Street plaza, Wizards Quest set to move

Ricks said the existing Wizard Quest building will become a new Ripley’s Believe It or Not. The current Ripley’s building will be an extension of Wizard Quest, which he expects to open around summer 2022. Those who want to purchase tickets for the current Wizard Quest building can from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday from November through February for the offseason.

For more information on Wizard Quest, call 608-254-2184 or email contactus@conceptattractions.com or visit wizardquest.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

