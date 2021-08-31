Delton Fire Department hosting annual block party fundraiser Sept. 11

Abangan said around 2,000 people show up to the block party every year. He said the fire department is excited to host the event after last years was cancelled due to COVID-19, along with many of its other fundraisers.

“It’s kind of important that we bring it back this year and good for us and good for the community,” Abangan said. “We’re just happy to have the event and be able to have it this year and do this for the community.”

Those looking for more information can visit the Delton Fire Department’s Facebook page.

9/11 observances

While the block party is scheduled the same day as the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, it will not observe the anniversary of the event. Delton Fire Department will host a separate memorial to observe the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Abangan said 424 flags will be placed on the fire station’s front lawn to honor the responders who died in the attacks.

The Kilbourn Fire Department will also have its own observance at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at its fire station at 712 Oak Street in Wisconsin Dells. The observance will last one hour.

