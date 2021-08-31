Delton Fire Department hosting annual block party fundraiser Sept. 11

LAKE DELTON — Delton Fire Department will host its annual block party fundraiser Sept. 11, which is its largest fundraiser of the year.
The day will involve food, activities and live entertainment throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Delton Fire Department Firefighter and Public Information Officer Dave Abangan said Madison based The Retro Specz will provide entertainment. He said kids activities will include inflatables and a “junior firefighter’s obstacle course,” like climbing under barriers, dragging and spraying a hose, for kids to participate in.
Kids activities and obstacle course will begin at 4 p.m. Members of the fire department will also conduct car extrications and ropes demonstration for the public to see starting at 6 p.m.
Med Flight has been invited to showcase its helicopter, but whether it comes will be dependent on its schedule, Abangan said. A burn demonstration will be at 7 p.m.
The event is free admission with a suggested $5 donation with all proceeds going to the fire department.
While he didn’t know the exact timeframe of when the block party originated, Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson said its been a long time tradition at the fire department dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.
“It’s been a longstanding tradition and it’s a lot of fun,” Jorgenson said. Abangan and Jorgenson said the block party also connects the fire department with the community to show the fire station and what the current 26 full-time and part time firefighters do.
Jorgenson said the block party helps raise money for the fire department for equipment purchases. Every year, the event brings in $25,000, not counting expenses. Businesses and donations help offset the costs, Jorgenson said.
One item Jorgenson said the fire department is working on obtaining with the funds raised from the event is a small two story firefighter training house. The prop would be set behind the station to provide more customized training for firefighters, like ladder skills, ventilating, simulating a zero visibility smoke effect and other rescue skills. Live fires will not be set in the building, Jorgenson said.
Abangan said around 2,000 people show up to the block party every year. He said the fire department is excited to host the event after last years was cancelled due to COVID-19, along with many of its other fundraisers.
“It’s kind of important that we bring it back this year and good for us and good for the community,” Abangan said. “We’re just happy to have the event and be able to have it this year and do this for the community.”
Those looking for more information can visit the Delton Fire Department’s Facebook page.
9/11 observances
While the block party is scheduled the same day as the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, it will not observe the anniversary of the event. Delton Fire Department will host a separate memorial to observe the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Abangan said 424 flags will be placed on the fire station’s front lawn to honor the responders who died in the attacks.
The Kilbourn Fire Department will also have its own observance at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at its fire station at 712 Oak Street in Wisconsin Dells. The observance will last one hour.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.