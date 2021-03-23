Delton Fire Department spring dinner sells out

The Delton Fire Department sold out of meals during its annual drive thru spring fundraiser March 19.
In over two hours, the department sold out of all 500 meals consisting of its famous deep fried catfish and rotisserie chicken, firehouse baked beans, cole slaw and roll. House baked desserts were also offered as well as a children's meal with a hot dog, mac and cheese and a bag of chips. A 50-50 raffle was also held.
Normally, the spring dinner fundraiser is a sit-down meal. This year, it was offered in a drive thru format. Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson said the department also held a drive thru fundraiser last August that was popular.
Attendees entered the fire station garage on Miller Drive to have their order taken by a member of the fire department and families volunteering at the event. Cars then proceeded to the end of the garage where their meal was ready to grab and take home.
The spring fundraiser raises money for the fire department’s equipment fund. Jorgenson said money from this year’s fundraiser will go towards purchasing new fire helmets and gas detectors. The money will also assist with replenishing the department’s funds since all five of its fundraisers last year were cancelled due to COVID-19, he said.
A total of 25 firefighters are on the volunteer fire department, Jorgenson said. He said the department is currently looking for additional volunteers. Those interested in learning more about volunteering with the Delton Fire Department can call 608-254-8404.
Visit our website wisconsindellsevents.com to see additional photos and a video of the Delton Fire Department's drive thru spring fundraiser.
SERVING UP CHICKEN FOR A CAUSE
032521-dell-gallery-dinner006.jpg
Kevin and Jimmy prepare catfish
Jacob and Nolan
032521-dell-gallery-dinner010.jpg
Brian marks meals with order number
Darren hands meal to customer
032521-dell-gallery-dinner008.jpg
032521-dell-gallery-dinner009.jpg
032521-dell-gallery-dinner011.jpg
032521-dell-gallery-dinner012.jpg
032521-dell-gallery-dinner007.jpg
032521-dell-gallery-dinner013.jpg
032521-dell-gallery-dinner014.jpg
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.