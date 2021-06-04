Demerit point process continues against Beaver Dam gas station

A Beaver Dam gas station could face further action for allegedly selling alcohol to minors under the city's demerit point system.
City officials and media received a demerit point form for Exxon Mobil, 1516 N. Spring St., dated May 18. Police Chief John Kreuziger first raised concerns about the business selling alcohol to minors at a meeting of the Common Council's administrative committee May 17. The form lists 450 demerit points assessed against Exxon by the police chief, 300 points for two incidents of selling alcohol to minors and 150 points for not cooperating with police.
Any assessed demerit points are subject to change, and any police recommendations for action come before the administrative committee to vote on. The matter is not on the agenda for the committee's Monday meeting.
The police department's demerit points system was set up to guide elected officials over incidents like selling alcohol to minors or not calling police when there is a fight. The administrative committee and the Common Council ultimately have authority over what action to take, like suspending or revoking a liquor license, if any.
After leaving a voicemail with a number listed for Exxon license holder Ashok Patel on the police report, the Daily Citizen received a call from Attorney Steve Mays, who said that demerit points have not been issued. Mays said there is inaccurate information out there as he remains in touch with relevant city officials, and there would be no further comment.
According to the police report, police received an anonymous call about the Exxon selling nicotine products and alcohol to minors on May 9.
The report says that Beaver Dam police then observed a vehicle pull into the Exxon during a patrol and observation of liquor license holders on May 15. Officers saw a vehicle pull into the Exxon, and two individuals who appeared to be under 21 exited the vehicle and went into the station. They then exited with what appeared to be a case of beer and a black plastic bag with heavy items inside of it.
Police pulled the vehicle over for not making a complete stop at an intersection up Spring Street, and according to police the occupants admitted they had the alcohol and said they bought it at the Exxon while being under 21. They said they had the understanding that they could easily buy alcohol at the Exxon while being underage and not getting carded.
The report says that when an officer returned to the station, intending to issue a citation to whoever sold the alcohol, he witnessed someone who appeared to be about 16 walking out with a case of Busch Light. The 17-year-old also told police that he was aware he could buy alcohol easily at the Exxon.
The same night, Horicon police contacted Beaver Dam police about a driver who was arrested for an absolute sobriety violation and told police that he frequented the establishment knowing he could easily buy alcohol underage and get individual cans of beer out of a pack for a special price.
A 19-year-old who was allegedly found in a hotel room in Beaver Dam to have sex with an underage runaway teen girl told police that he bought alcohol found in the room at the Exxon without being carded, according to the report.
