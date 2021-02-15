Demerit points filed against Beaver Dam bars that allegedly served underage patrons

Two bars were issued demerit points earlier this month for allegedly serving alcohol to underage patrons. Charlie Brown's on North Spring Street and Toppers Tap on South Center Street were accused of violating the city ordinance.
The Beaver Dam Common Council administrative committee issued 150 demerit points Feb. 1 to both bars following the recommendation of Police Chief John Kreuziger.
According to the demerit report form, the incidences occurred in December. Police responded to Topper’s Tap, 404 S. Center St., on Dec. 9 and Charlie Brown’s, 1819 N. Spring St., on Dec. 20. During the earlier incident, a 19-year-old Waupun man was cited for his second offense of underage drinking and the bartender was also cited after an anonymous tip about the minor being at the bar.
The same 19-year-old Waupun man was also cited for underage drinking at Charlie Brown’s along with a 20-year-old Burnett man. Again, an anonymous person reported the two underage drinkers in the bar and citations were issued.
Both of the bars could have faced 300 demerit points for the incidents. The demerit point system is used to guide the Beaver Dam Administrative Committee and Common Council in making possible license suspensions and revocations. Exceeding 200 demerit points within a rolling 18-month period could come with a recommendation to revoke the license. The committee and the council ultimately have discretion over what actions to take.
Kreuziger said during the meeting earlier this month that the owners were cooperative and have been taking actions to make sure the issue doesn't happen again like training employees and buying ID scanners.
Kreuziger said he wants to support businesses instead of close them and that the point system works well to open up communication between police and businesses.