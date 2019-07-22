An old piece of Beaver Dam is coming down.
Demolition began recently on the former Beaver Cleaners at 111 W. Maple Ave. The city purchased the property, adjacent to the new location of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, last year for $87,000 from the Lauth family trust using funds borrowed for downtown revitalization efforts.
The site will be leveled and turned into a parking lot. Work also is being done on the alley behind Front Street to improve the infrastructure there. The alley runs behind the lot being converted into parking.
The city hired Guelig Waste Removal and Demolition of Eden to demolish the building for $50,000, again using downtown revitalization funds. The demolition of the old cleaners was one of the major priorities of ongoing downtown revitalization projects.
Another big demolition coming soon is that of the old Lakeview Hospital on LaCrosse Street, which is due to be cleared of asbestos and demolished by the end of the year.
The city set up a tax increment financing district to pay for the removal of the hazardous materials and demolition after the city bought the long-vacant property from Beaver Dam Community Hospitals last year.
A condo development is expected there, adding revenue to the tax rolls in the future that will pay for the demolition.
