Dentist from Portage placed on probation in prescription drug case

Kania’s employees knew he had addiction issues and several saw suspicious activity between Kania and one patient, who the employees believed was delivering drugs that he and Kania were using in the clinic’s basement.

Kania wrote his patients about 26 oxycodone prescriptions in a two-year period.

At a December 2017 holiday party, Kania’s staff discovered that four of them were filling prescriptions for Kania simultaneously and agreed to stop helping him obtain drugs.

However, Kania wrote four more prescriptions to the patient that staff suspected of using drugs with Kania. When the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated, the agency found records that Kania had been diverting oxycodone for more than two years using staff and patients.

While no employee said they were coerced into obtaining drugs for Kania, one quit because she believed he was using drugs in the office.

As a long-term addict, Kania knew which staff and patients he could use in his drug diversion scheme, wrote Schlipper, who added that Kania warranted a lengthy sentence.

Kania’s attorney, Mark Maciolek, disagreed, and wrote the court that his client has been in addiction treatment for two years and doesn’t need to be incarcerated.