Department of Defense awards Teel Plastics with $6.8M contract for COVID-19 test swab production

In a statement about the contract, Teel President Tom Thompson said the company was proud to aid production of critically needed items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our employees have been at the forefront of this battle since March and have produced over 500 million swab sticks to date, and this added capacity will allow us to increase production to provide the country with the needed swab sticks for use in COVID-19 test kits,” Thompson said.

Teel had good standing to receive the contract because it was the only U.S. company before the pandemic began that created the diagnostic swabs needed for coronavirus tests, Herrild said. The goal of the contract is to increase the number of swabs produced in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and for future use during other medical emergencies.

Extruded and injection molded sticks are made through a similar process. Resin rice-sized pellets are heated through the use of a machine, melted and mixed. For extruded swab sticks, which are straight sticks that are generally used for a shallow nasal cavity COVID-19 test, they are cooled and cut to an appropriate length. For the injection molded, which have rounded heads on top and are typically longer and more flexible than their extruded counterparts, the melted resin is squeezed into a shape and cooled more slowly to provide for its different look.