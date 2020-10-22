Department of Defense awards Teel Plastics with $6.8M contract for COVID-19 test swab production

Teel Plastics of Baraboo plans to expand its creation of COVID-19 testing items through the use of a recently acquired $6.8 million contract granted from the Department of Defense.
The company already creates roughly 60 million extruded and about 5 million injection molded COVID-19 testing swab sticks every month, Director of Growth Strategies Christian Herrild said. That is why it was considered for expansion funding under the federal Health Care Enhancement Act.
There will also be 50 additional employees added to the Baraboo facility to accommodate for the increased output.
“The majority of positions are for manufacturing,” Herrild said. “We’re also looking to add some people in maintenance, some people in technical and also some people in hourly supervisor positions. It’s manufacturing and the associated supported positions around that are directly going to grow from this grant.”
The company will use the funding, which was obtained through a grant application, for additional manufacturing equipment that will allow for an additional 66 million extruded and 50 million injection molded swab sticks to be created each month. The goal is to reach that level by March.
Support Local Journalism
The contract was provided through the DOD Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, contracted under the Air Force COVID-19 Task Force and funded through the Health Care Enhancement Act, which was proposed by Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota in Congress and passed April 24. The funding allows for operations to ensure the tracking and testing of COVID-19.
In a statement about the contract, Teel President Tom Thompson said the company was proud to aid production of critically needed items during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our employees have been at the forefront of this battle since March and have produced over 500 million swab sticks to date, and this added capacity will allow us to increase production to provide the country with the needed swab sticks for use in COVID-19 test kits,” Thompson said.
Teel had good standing to receive the contract because it was the only U.S. company before the pandemic began that created the diagnostic swabs needed for coronavirus tests, Herrild said. The goal of the contract is to increase the number of swabs produced in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and for future use during other medical emergencies.
Extruded and injection molded sticks are made through a similar process. Resin rice-sized pellets are heated through the use of a machine, melted and mixed. For extruded swab sticks, which are straight sticks that are generally used for a shallow nasal cavity COVID-19 test, they are cooled and cut to an appropriate length. For the injection molded, which have rounded heads on top and are typically longer and more flexible than their extruded counterparts, the melted resin is squeezed into a shape and cooled more slowly to provide for its different look.
The current timeline calls for everything to be installed and validated by July “at the latest,” Herrild said. While current plans do not call for the company to expand its building capacity, Herrild said they are currently looking for additional square footage in order to accommodate potential future customers. He echoed Thompson’s sentiment about the company helping during the pandemic and the dedication of its employees.
“I give a lot of credit to our employees for being willing to work with us,” Herrild said. “We’ve got areas that now have been running 24/7 since March. We wouldn’t be able to do that without our employees being willing to work with us, put in the extra time that’s needed. It’s also great that, especially in these times, people can go home at the end of the day feeling they’ve made an impact and what they’re actually doing has made an impact in the fight against COVID-19.”
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
101320-bara-news-testing-02
101320-bara-news-testing-03
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
101320-bara-news-testing-01
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.