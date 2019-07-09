The Wisconsin Department of Military affairs reported the death of an employee at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center July 1, and cause of death is still unclear at this time.
Nicholas Janz, 40, of Warrens, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead late on the morning of July 1 by the medical control officer at Tomah Memorial hospital. According to a press release from the DMA, Janz died as a result of performing his job on the base. He worked as a facility maintenance specialist.
While the cause of Janz’ death has not been made publically available at the time of writing, Juneau County medical examiner Myron Oestreich expects a result soon. According to Oestreich, the autopsy was completed July 2, and the results should be available soon.
“The results are pending on the autopsy yet,” Oestreich said.
Janz is survived by his wife and three children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)