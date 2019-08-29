As the summer heat continues to wash over Wisconsin, swimmers, water sport enthusiasts, fishermen, park goers and others are experiencing a familiar ordeal: Blue-Green Algae.
The sign of green “pond scum” sitting atop shallow and stagnant water is increasingly common in Wisconsin, but sometimes the unsightly can also be dangerous. Recently, three dogs in North Carolina and one in Georgia died after swimming in contaminated water.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging Wisconsinites to exercise caution around waters with algae.
“If you do have a lake or a pond or a river that has a lot of Blue-Green Algae that are making toxins (it) can be dangerous,” said DNR Blue-Green Algae Coordinator Gina LaLiberte. “Any time you have a lot of organic materials in a water body that you’re going to swim in, just be suspicious that there’s something in it that’s going to make you sick… Anytime you see water that looks questionable that you don’t want in your mouth, you probably don’t want it in your mouth.”
Blue-Green Algae’s name comes from the fact that it uses photosynthesis, like plants and algae, but it is actually a bacteria.
Algae blooms occur when algae grows suddenly. During this period, the concentration of toxins can reach dangerous levels, posing a threat to people and animals.
“They’re in all water bodies in Wisconsin,” LaLiberte said. “They’re normally present in low levels… they really only grow to high levels if there are a lot of nutrients in the water.”
Dogs are especially vulnerable to blue green algae because of their tendency to drink from any nearby body of water. This greatly increases their risk of becoming affected.
People are often affected through the inhalation of water droplets. Activities like water skiing and tubing can be risky with Blue-Green Algae present.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services tracks illness reports linked to algae. Pet symptoms include seizures, vomiting or diarrhea, according to the DNR website.
In 2011, a toxic algae bloom in Lake Erie was large enough to be visible from space. Green Bay is currently monitoring the color of the area’s water from space as well, through a NASA program using satellite images.
Recent cattle deaths in Wisconsin were investigated by the Department of Health Services related to Blue-Green Algae.
“The very first cases in the world that helped people to figure out Blue-Green Algae make toxins that kill animals were in cattle in Australia, in the 1800s,” LaLiberte said. “So this has been known for quite some time.”
For Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance Executive Director Charlie Luthin, the problems associated with Blue-Green Algae represent a challenge not easily reversed.
“It’s a little depressing because once the algae shows up, it’s hard to fix the problem,” Luthin said. “For many years, we’ve allowed agricultural and yard runoff full of nutrients, phosphorous especially and nitrogen, go into our water bodies… Over the years, those fertilizers have build up. And when you start seeing those enormous algae blooms, that’s a sign you’ve got a sick system.”
One major complication in com batting Blue-Green Algae is a global one: Climate Change. As climate change leaves Wisconsin warmer for longer, algae blooms will be more frequent and more severe.
“There is increasing evidence we’re going to be seeing more algae blooms because of things like climate change,” LaLiberte said. “They may not die off as much in the winter, so they can kind of get a jump start in the spring.”
The increased rainfall in southern Wisconsin is also resulting in a higher than normal amount of erosion, accelerating the rate at which nutrients are dumped into bodies of water.
The changes in Wisconsin’s climate could “possibly exacerbate blooms or we could even have blooms in water bodies where we wouldn’t normally see them in the past,” LaLiberte said. “Because you’ve got warmer temperatures, longer growing seasons, and more of these really heavy rain events that we have definitely seen the past 10 years in this area.”
In Sauk Prairie Specifically, the Wisconsin River remains somewhat resilient to large algae blooms because the water moves too fast, but in stretches of the river where water is more stagnant, and sandbars, Blue-Green Algae can still bloom.
Predicting when and where algae blooms will occur is not currently possible.
The DNR is currently working to produce tools for citizens to report via the internet algae blooms in their areas, enabling better tracking and understanding of Blue-Green Algae in Wisconsin. “Right now, the DNR itself, we don’t have the capacity to track it statewide,” LaLiberte said.
