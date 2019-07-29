For the last 15 years, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Portage Police Department have helped keep people safe at the Columbia County Fair in Portage.
During the fair, which concluded Sunday, the sheriff's office provides one deputy each evening to provide security, handling any issues within fairgrounds from about 3-10 p.m. The Portage Police Department is responsible for responding to calls within the city.
“Their presence is positive, community themed,” said Fair Board President Paul Becker. “They are here to assist you.”
The sheriff’s office views its time at the fair as a chance to interact with county residents, according to Chief Deputy Gregory Bisch.
“We take this as an opportunity for good public relations with the community,” said Bisch. “We certainly want the public to see us a friendly, helpful face, rather than someone who’s always arresting someone or something of that nature.”
For some fair attendees safety is not a concern, even when larger crowds gather for evening events.
“There’s a lot more people,” said Stephanie Walhovd. “But I don’t feel unsafe.”
Bisch said one deputy is assigned to the fair, with some support from the department's administrative staff. Some fair attendees believe there should be a larger presence to provide better peace of mind for those attending the fair.
“The children will wander, they’re so fast. If I could just see more security then I would feel better,” said Michelle Walhovd. “I’ve taught them to find a police officer if anything bad happens. If they were more visible for the kids that would be better.”
Fair Food stand owner Norm Fryzelka said security is not a concern for him. He said he stays on the fairgrounds and near property at all times. He said he sleeps in a trailer right next his food stand.
“We don’t worry about security,” said Fryzelka. “More or less we are our own security, but there’s never anyone here after hours anyways, no one really prowls here.”
