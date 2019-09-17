The 53rd annual Wo-Zha-Wa festival drew to a close on September 15, bringing an end to peak tourist season in the Wisconsin Dells with a bang.
The festival, the name of which is a Cherokee phrase meaning “to have fun,” came with all of its typical accouterments: an antique flea market, a carnival for the kids and a parade on the last day. According to mayor Ed Wojnicz, the 53rd year went as smoothly as he hoped.
“I thought Saturday in particular, from La Crosse Street all the way to Race Street was filled as far as I could see,” Wojnicz said. “I thought the parade attendance was maybe a little bit down… Rotary had quite a few ticket sales for their 50/50 raffle… I think it was pretty successful.”
Wojnicz didn’t offer a reason why parade attendance looked to be less than in the past, but did note that it wasn’t exactly a sparse crowd. However, when the past peak has been 100,000 people crowding into the downtown area, any crowd that isn’t five people deep from Maurer’s to Vine Street will seem less by comparison.
“It was still a good crowd,” Wojnicz said. “I don’t know how many more parades in the state get more people than that one. For many years, I threw candy with the Holiday [Wholesale] group, and now I drive as mayor. I look out in the crowd, and there’s not too many places where they’re on top of decks in the building and five, six rows deep in the street.”
While Wojnicz did give a positive look over the 2019 festival, he did say that both the parade and the flea market were down from previous years. The Wo-Zha-Wa committee has not put out any official numbers at time of writing, but Wojnicz did not seem concerned with the decreases.
Additionally, Wojnicz said that the festival went off without serious incident, according to Dells police chief Jody Ward. While he did note that some visitors had difficulty getting out of the downtown area with the construction on Superior Street, that was the closest thing to an incident for the festival this year.
“I think everything ran smoothly,” Wojnicz said. “I think the traffic getting out on Sunday was a little bit confusing for some, with the reconstruction of Superior Street. But other than that, I think it was pretty much incident-free.”
