Despite resident concerns, Columbus moves forward with Hibbard Street reconstruction plan

While a group of residents vehemently oppose the addition of sidewalks to a Columbus street reconstruction project, the City Council passed a resolution to include sidewalk installation at the Jan. 21 meeting.
With several Hibbard Street residents in attendance at City Hall, the Council voted to approve the decision with only Council Member Ian Gray opposing the resolution in a roll call vote. Gray has stated he doesn’t believe placing sidewalks along Hibbard is necessary for the project.
Columbus is eligible to receive almost $687,000 in grant funding from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation if the reconstruction includes sidewalks. Total estimated cost of the project is more than $1.9 million. City Engineer Jason Lietha said the grant application is due this week. Even with a strong application, there is no assurance the city would receive the entire funding package.
“This is a very quality project,” Lietha said.
Mark Krause, along with several of his Hibbard neighbors, disagree. While most believe street renovation is needed, they steadfastly oppose installing sidewalks. During the meeting’s public comment session, Krause listed 13 residences that he feels will be negatively impacted after sidewalk installation.
For at least a few properties, Krause said sidewalks would decrease the size of already short front yards, thereby lowering property values. He believes yard drainage issues at half of the properties on the east side of Hibbard will build up with ice in the winter, causing a dangerous runoff problem.
“We all live on this street and know the challenges of the street,” Krause said. “You do not live on the street and you need to listen and hear the concerns and keep an open mind of what we are telling you of problems.”
Krause also claimed a few residents would have to pay 25% of the expenses to install sidewalks.
According to Interim City Administrator Dave Berner, the resolution is needed for the DOT to consider the grant as it would include bike and pedestrian accommodation. Berner said the Hibbard work, which includes a stretch of 2,482 feet, is part of the city’s five-year street improvement plan. Berner also cited a city ordinance that sidewalk is to be installed and maintained.
During a closed session, before the resolution was passed, Hibbard residents discussed their concerns outside City Hall chambers. A few neighbors said Council Members aren’t listening and considering their concerns. The city held its third and final public information session on the Hibbard project Jan. 9. Mayor Mike Thom said the third meeting, similar to the second, became contentious.
“I really wanted the public to understand the way the (street reconstruction) process is laid out; it’s the same way for every project,” Thom said. “The Council has not changed the direction on how this project was laid out. It’s a good project.”
Despite the fact the Council began discussing the Hibbard project last summer and a task order was approved Oct. 1, some Hibbard residents criticized the city for poor communication and planning. Council Members Ed Johnson and Katie Ryan said the Council will improve communication efforts for future projects. Johnson said while he’s mindful of the residents’ concerns, he thinks sidewalks are needed, especially for persons with disabilities.
“Putting sidewalks in areas that don’t have them is a good idea,” Johnson said. “I’ve listened to your concerns, but I need to advocate for the entire city. I understand this section of town used to be on the frontier of the city, but it’s not anymore. I don’t see the sidewalks leading to nowhere. Eventually, as the city continues to grow, there could be other streets connected to Hibbard.”
As for the ice-buildup issue, Johnson said it’s an unavoidable problem in Wisconsin winters.
Gray, however, said adding sidewalks will “have a greater negative impact on the area than positive.”
“I echo a lot of what Ed said,” Council President Andy Traxler said. “If we can get $686,000 through a grant and not have to borrow and wait another 10 years to finance a road project, it’s worth it.”
The reconstruction, which also includes curb and gutter installation, drainage and street lighting improvements, road and intersection realignment, sanitary, storm sewer and water main installation and resurfacing, is scheduled to begin later this spring.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.