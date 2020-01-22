Despite resident concerns, Columbus moves forward with Hibbard Street reconstruction plan

“We all live on this street and know the challenges of the street,” Krause said. “You do not live on the street and you need to listen and hear the concerns and keep an open mind of what we are telling you of problems.”

Krause also claimed a few residents would have to pay 25% of the expenses to install sidewalks.

According to Interim City Administrator Dave Berner, the resolution is needed for the DOT to consider the grant as it would include bike and pedestrian accommodation. Berner said the Hibbard work, which includes a stretch of 2,482 feet, is part of the city’s five-year street improvement plan. Berner also cited a city ordinance that sidewalk is to be installed and maintained.

During a closed session, before the resolution was passed, Hibbard residents discussed their concerns outside City Hall chambers. A few neighbors said Council Members aren’t listening and considering their concerns. The city held its third and final public information session on the Hibbard project Jan. 9. Mayor Mike Thom said the third meeting, similar to the second, became contentious.