Details emerge about 2020 South Spring Street reconstruction in Beaver Dam

The project is planned to to include new flashing pedestrian signs at Davis Street and James Street. The pedestrian stairs at James Street will be removed and the walkways lowered to be more accessible. Trees will be removed in the street border.

Sewer and water laterals will be replaced to the street or curb line at the city's expense. If the city determines that the rest of the lines leading to a home are defective or use unsafe material like lead, they will also need to be replaced at the property owner's expense. The city will provide funding options and insurance companies offer coverage for such situations.

The contractor will notify residents of water shutoffs and driveway closures with 24 hours notice. Driveway access will be restricted during street, curb, sidewalk and driveway installation for up to 7 days to allow for curing. The contractor will have to maintain access to garbage and postal services, including a temporary mailbox location if necessary.

Residents in attendance on Wednesday expressed concerns about speeding cars and the weight of trucks that drive on Spring Street. Project engineer Todd Janssen said MSA will work with city officials to keep any concerns in mind.

South Spring is just one of the road projects expected to begin next year. The remaining portion of South Spring to Park Avenue will be addressed in a later year.

